The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 27 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (18) 5-0 90 1
2. Lincoln 4-0 71 2
3. Huron 4-1 47 5
4. Stevens 3-2 24 4
5. Roosevelt 3-2 15 2
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 13, Sturgis 6, Watertown 2, Washington 1, O’Gorman 1.
Class A
1. Tea Area (18) 4-0 90 1
2. SF Christian 4-0 72 2
3. St. Thomas More 3-0 50 3
4. Pine Ridge 3-1 36 4
5. Red Cloud 5-1 14 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 3, Dakota Valley 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Lennox 1.
Class B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (16) 4-0 88 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake (1) 4-0 67 2
3. White River (1) 6-0 61 3
4. Timber Lake 5-0 33 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 5-0 12 5
Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 6, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3.
Girls
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (13) 5-0 84 1
2. O’Gorman (5) 4-1 76 2
3. Harrisburg 4-0 56 3
4. Stevens 4-1 25 5
5. Washington 5-1 24 4
Receiving votes: Brookings 3, Lincoln 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (18) 3-0 94 1
2. Lennox (1) 5-1 75 2
3. Winner 5-0 59 3
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 27 4
5. Vermillion 4-0 11 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 8, McCook Central/Montrose 6, Todd County 2, Miller 2, Belle Fourche 1.
Class B
1. Ethan (13) 4-0 85 1
2. Warner (5) 4-0 77 2
3. De Smet 6-0 53 3
4. Corsica-Stickney 4-0 33 4
5. Faith 4-0 8 RV
Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 7, Castlewood 4, White River 2, Herreid/Selby Area 1.