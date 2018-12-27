Try 1 month for 99¢

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 27 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (18) 5-0   90   1

2. Lincoln         4-0   71   2

3. Huron          4-1  47   5

4. Stevens       3-2  24   4

5. Roosevelt     3-2 15   2

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 13, Sturgis 6, Watertown 2, Washington 1, O’Gorman 1.

Class A

1. Tea Area (18)     4-0   90   1

2. SF Christian        4-0  72   2

3. St. Thomas More 3-0  50  3

4. Pine Ridge           3-1  36  4

5. Red Cloud           5-1  14  5

Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 3, Dakota Valley 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Lennox 1.

Class B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (16)    4-0  88  1

2. Clark/Willow Lake    (1)     4-0  67  2

3. White River             (1)     6-0  61  3 

4. Timber Lake                     5-0  33  4

5. Aberdeen Christian           5-0  12  5

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 6, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (13)   5-0  84   1

2. O’Gorman          (5)   4-1  76   2

3. Harrisburg                 4-0   56  3

4. Stevens                     4-1   25  5

5. Washington               5-1   24  4

Receiving votes: Brookings 3, Lincoln 2.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (18)   3-0  94  1

2. Lennox                 (1)    5-1 75  2

3. Winner                         5-0  59  3

4. Aberdeen Roncalli          4-0  27  4

5. Vermillion                     4-0  11  RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 8, McCook Central/Montrose 6, Todd County 2, Miller 2, Belle Fourche 1.

Class B

1. Ethan  (13)             4-0  85  1

2. Warner  (5)            4-0  77  2

3. De Smet                 6-0  53  3

4. Corsica-Stickney     4-0  33  4

5. Faith                      4-0   8  RV

Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 7, Castlewood 4, White River 2, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

