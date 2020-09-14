After Hall of Fame induction, Jason Olson’s goals remain unchanged for Stevens tennis

And it’s in that category where he grades his success. He doesn’t rank his individual accolades, he said. His squad's performance is his priority.

“The team championships will always be No. 1,” he said. “I’d give up any individual award to win a state title as a team, and I think all of our kids would.”

Olson puts so much emphasis on Stevens’ play that he said he never mentioned his Hall of Fame induction to his more than 40 student-athletes, who discovered it for themselves Monday.

One of those student-athletes, senior Julia Wiedmeier, said she found out via Facebook, and feels it’s well-deserved.

“It was a huge surprise for all of us. He coaches us in tennis and basketball, and does all these fundraisers on top of that, and puts in the effort,” she said. “He wants the best for all these girls, but he’s always there for us and wants us to be OK.”

Wanting them to be OK is why Olson has consistently been available as a helping hand outside of tennis, senior Macy Lundstrom said, which is why he’s a Hall of Fame coach beyond his accomplishments.