Wednesday night didn’t start the way Rapid City Post 22 wanted.

Elkhorn (Neb.) South scored four runs in the top of the first to take an early lead in the opening round of the American Legion Central Plains Regional.

Post 22 only managed four hits in the contest but found an edge by taking advantage of errors, drawing walks and stealing bases.

The Hardhats answered their opponent with a run in the bottom of the first and five runs in the second to take control of the contest.

They went on to claim a 9-5 victory thanks to a stellar relief outing by Eli Kelley in front of a friendly crowd at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We started running the bases aggressively and forced the action,” Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve said. “I was really pleased with the way we ran the bases and the way that we battled at the plate.”

In the bottom of the second, the Hardhats (48-23) drew three walks to load the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly brought them within a pair but heads-up base running lit a spark for Post 22 after a walk loaded the bases again with two outs.

Harrison Good drew a two-out walk with a full count to score Aaron Roach and Wilson Kieffer scored all the way from second as the ball rolled to the backstop.

“Hustle plays like that won us the ballgame,” Good said. “All the guys ran the bases with a lot of baseball IQ but especially Willie. That was a huge run and a huge momentum changer. I’m really proud of him for that.”

The play tied the game and Alex Dietrich followed with a two-run double to give Post 22 a 6-4 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Elkhorn South threatened in the top of the fourth with one out and runners on the corners.

Torve elected to bring in super senior Eli Kelley and he neutralized the Storm. He struck out Michael Meckna looking and forced Austin Geary to pop out, getting out of the jam in four pitches.

“I just want to be able to throw strikes and let our defense do the work,” Kelley said. “Our defense has been really good lately, so I let them do the work and see how it goes.”

Kelley earned the win in 4 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits with one strikeout and no walks.

“That’s what Eli does,” Torve said. “He throws competitive strikes. He has two pitches that he can throw for strikes and he’s done it all year. He needed to come in and stop the bleeding. He did and we won the game.”

Good went 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs, two RBIs and a walk.

He entered the weekend in a bit of a slump but found a way to give his team some much-needed production at the plate.

“He came back and competed,” Torve said. “He got two hits and drove in a big run in the sixth. He competed at the plate and all of our guys did. It might not have shown in the hit column but we really battled at the plate.”

The Hardhats return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against North Dakota state champion Fargo Post 2.

“Our attitude today was that we weren’t out of it,” Torve said. “We battled back and it was fun to watch us compete. This was a Post 22 win and it was fun to watch us play like Post 22 today.”