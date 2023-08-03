Charlie Kalbrener brought his best stuff to the mound on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Fargo Post 2 pitcher allowed one run on six hits, while striking out five and walking two in a complete-game effort in the second round of the American Legion Central Plains Regional.

Kalbrener’s outing coupled with a rough start by Rapid City Post 22 led Fargo to a 2-1 victory and pushed the Hardhats into the elimination bracket.

“He threw well and had three pitches that he was throwing for strikes,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “You have to give him credit…but when you get behind the eight ball like we did, you can’t expect…to get good results.”

The Hardhats return to action at 3:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game against state champ Harrisburg Gold at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Fargo loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first on three walks to apply pressure early. Then Post 2 drew another walk to take a 1-0 lead and the Hardhats brought in Lee Neugebauer to replace starter Palmer Jacobs.

In the second, Fargo doubled its lead when it plated a run on two walks and an error.

The Hardhats answered with a run in the following frame, but couldn’t turn the tide down the stretch.

“We couldn’t have played a worse two innings to start a game,” Torve said. “We had six walks, a throwing error, two routine double plays we didn’t turn and a base-running mistake…But I’m encouraged that we battled the rest of the way.”

Post 22 got one more shot in the top of the seventh when Aiden Roberts knocked a one-out double off the left-field fence. But Kalbrener stuck out back-to-back hitters to send Fargo to the regional semifinals.

Harrison Good led Post 22 at the plate. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

“We competed and I was happy to see that,” Torve said. “Tomorrow we’re going to face another really good pitcher, so we need to bring the same thing and hopefully get a better result.”

Jacobs suffered the loss in 1/3 innings of work. He allowed one run on no hits with one strikeout and four walks.

Neugebauer entered in relief and gave the Hardhats 5 2/3 solid innings. He allowed one run (unearned) on three hits while walking four and striking out six.

“We had to take (Palmer) out because he wasn’t feeling it,” Torve said. “Thankfully he was under 30 pitches so he can pitch tomorrow if we need him…He’s our guy and we needed him today.”

Torve said he and pitching coach Ryan Klapperich still needed to talk about who would start for the Hardhats on Friday, but Post 22 has solid options available.

Neugebauer is unavailable but Jacobs and Eli Kelley are ready to throw if needed.

“I don’t know who we’re going to throw yet but we’re going to talk about it,” Torve said.

Friday marks the first meeting between this year’s Class A state champ and Post 22.

The Hardhats won’t need any extra motivation in a win-or-go-home game against an in-state opponent, but rebounding from a tough loss isn’t easy.

“That’s what the test will be tomorrow,” Torve said. “Regardless of who we play, we have to bring our best in a national tournament. We have to bring our best to beat any team in this tournament.”