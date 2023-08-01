Rapid City Post 22 struggled in the Class A state tournament last weekend, but not all is lost.

The Hardhats welcome seven teams from across the Midwest to Fitzgerald Stadium Wednesday through Sunday for the American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament.

The other team from South Dakota and others from North Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota either won or finished as the runner-up in their respective state tournaments, while the Hardhats compete as the host team.

The biggest challenge facing Post 22 this week is shaking off last week’s disappointment to compete against a talented field.

“We have to be mentally tough,” Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve said. “We have to put what’s behind us, behind us and look forward to the task at hand. If we do that and take care of business in the moment, we’ll be okay.”

The winner of the tournament advances to the American Legion World Series from Aug. 10-15 in Shelby, N.C.

Harrison Good leads the Hardhats at the plate with 81 hits entering the regional and serves as one of the squad’s senior leaders. He said that the team has nothing to lose in this week’s tournament.

“We’ve been convincing our guys that this is still our tournament,” Good said. “Last time we had our tournament here you saw what happened at the Firecracker. If we can make something like that happen in the regional, we’ll be fine and find ourselves in Shelby.”

Good is currently hitting .375 with a .996 OPS and a .551 slugging percentage with 56 RBIs and 59 runs scored.

The Hardhats struggled to string together hits at state after an incredible run to close the regular season.

Torve chalked the offensive issues up to a lack of competitive at bats.

“A lot of it is attitude and body language,” Torve said. “I don’t know if the casual fan could see that. But we’ve been around our guys for seven months now, so we know what they look like and it’s easy to tell if it’s a competitive at bat.”

Good agreed that it’s been a thorn in the side of the team all season, but hopes playing small ball breaks things open this week.

“Our biggest problem was that we couldn’t string together hits,” Good said. “We’re a bunting team. If find barrels then we don’t need the short game. But if we’re not finding barrels early in the game, I’m going to make sure guys know that the short game is still there.”

The other team representing the Rushmore State in the regional is Harrisburg Gold Post 45, which defeated Brookings on Sunday to win the Class A title.

Eden Prairie Post 580 and St. Michael Post 567 are representing Minnesota. Fargo Post 2 and Williston Post 37 enter the regional from North Dakota. Lincoln East and Elkhorn South will represent Nebraska.

“Everybody knows who we are and they’re going to give us their best shot,” Torve said. “That’s what we want…and we’ll give them ours. At the end of the day we’ll count them up and see who wins.”

Haden Leighty is set to start in Post 22’s regional opener at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday against Nebraska runner-up Elkhorn South.

Torve said it’s a huge advantage for his team to play at home with a world series trip on the line.

“These tournaments are long,” he said. “You’re in hotels and the players sit around the hotel room all day long. It’s a big advantage to play at home. And it’s fun to play in front of our fans and families.”

This could be the last weekend of legion baseball for the Post 22 super seniors and final opportunity to play in a hard hat at Fitzgerald Stadium.

You’re going to see their best play this weekend,” Good said. “Because they know it could be their last time in a hard hat. I know this program has meant a lot to them and they’re going to do what they can to get us to the next level.”