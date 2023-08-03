Rapid City Post 22 started strong in a Central Plains Regional elimination game against Harrisburg Gold Friday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats took a 3-0 lead in the opening frame, but couldn’t keep their foot on the gas.

The Tigers got on the board in the third and took control with a three-run fourth, to secure a 4-3 victory and end Post 22’s season.

“We just didn't finish,” Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve said. “We had them on the ropes. We had traffic on the bases for the first four innings and we couldn't get a hit.”

Post 22 finished the season 48-25 overall but went 2-4 in the Class A State Tournament and Central Plains Regional.

The Hardhats committed three errors in the contest, including two in the lopsided fourth inning.

Harrisburg’s Jack Riley drew a walk to lead off the frame and advanced to second on an overthrown pickoff attempt. Then with two outs, Carter Hoffman singled and Riley scored on a fielding error in center.

Three more hits and another walk later in the fourth gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Post 22 was fairly productive at the plate, totaling six hits, three walks and three hit batters but it stranded eight runners on base.

“We just didn’t get a big hit and it kept them in the game,” Torve said. “They’re a good team and they’re well coached. When you keep a good team in the game, it gives them a chance. They had a chance and came back to beat us.”

Declan Mickley suffered the loss in 3 1/3 innings as a starter. He allowed four runs (all earned) on two hits while walking four and striking out six.

Eli Konkenge picked up the win in six innings of work as a starter. He allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out three.

Max Carlson and Coen Cook both went 2 for 3 to lead Harrisburg at the plate. Carlson scored a run and both players finished with an RBI each.

Alex Dietrich was the only Hardhats player to record multiple hits. He went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Dietrich led the team throughout the tournament with a .583 average in the regional.

The Hardhats played well at times this year but struggled to play up to their own standards in the state tournament and regional.

“We won the Firecracker were 4-1 at the Veterans Classic, 6-1 in Omaha and 5-1 at the Gopher Classic,” Torve said. “We had our successes this year but to end the season the way we did in the state tournament and regional tournament is beyond disappointing.”

Friday marked the final time in a Post 22 uniform for a host of super seniors and Torve said it’s always sad when players advance out of the program.

“You’ve invested four or five years of your life and they’ve given their blood, sweat and tears for the program and your team,” Torve said. “It’s always sad to see them go but they’re on to bigger and better things.”

Now Post 22 turns its attention to next season. The program returns a host of talent from this year’s Hardhats team and benefits from a strong group of young talent at the junior legion level.

The Post 22 Expos went 59-12 this season including a 26-9 record against senior legion teams and won the Rushmore Classic senior legion tournament.

“Next year I expect us to be more than just talented,” Torve said. “But when we get into the state tournament and national regionals (I want us) to finish teams. I expect us to compete and play smart, aggressive baseball. That’s what’s going to get us back.”