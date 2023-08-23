The six Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball players accused of rape are out on bond as they await their Pennington County Court appearances in October for allegedly sexually assaulting minors in early June — allegations that seemingly led to the cancellation of their season.

In an Aug. 2 indictment, a Pennington County grand jury charged 18-year-old Hudson Haley, 19-year-old Karter Sibson, 17-year-old Carter Miller, 18-year-old Lincoln Bates, 17-year-old Peyton Mandel and 19-year-old Landon Waddell with varying amounts of second-degree rape.

Second-degree rape involves the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury.

Haley and Waddell face three counts each for allegedly assaulting two different alleged victims, who were both 16 between June 1 and June 4 when they were assaulted in Pennington County.

Haley is charged with two counts of second-degree rape and one count of aiding and abetting second-degree rape. Waddell is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape.

Sibson, Miller, Bates and Mandel are accused of assaulting one victim. They each face two charges: second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape.

Each charge in the case carries a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Haley and Waddell's bonds were both set at $7,000 each. The judge set the others' bonds at $5,000 cash only. According to court records, Haley and Waddell posted their bonds on Aug. 3 in Davison County.

In mid-August, Haley's defense attorney — Matthew Kinney — asked the court to modify the no contact order in the case to allow Haley to attend the same high school as the alleged victims.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly signed an order that stated Haley can be at the Mitchell High School from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The judge ordered Haley not to make eye contact with the alleged victims, speak to them, or speak about them or the case.

Sibson, Miller, and Bates posted their $5,000 bonds on Aug. 3 in Davison County. Mandell posted his the same day at the Public Safety building in Rapid City.

Connolly modified Miller's bond conditions as well, allowing him to attend classes at Mitchell High School.

The charges came after the Mitchell Baseball Association, which oversees the club, suspended Post 18's season on June 29 following allegations of the sexual assault in Pennington County.

On July 12 the organization briefly reinstated the club, but after learning new information later on that day it officially terminated the campaign on July 13.

The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office pursued charges after reviewing the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation's report following its investigation.

There are three younger minors facing charges in juvenile court, according to the state's attorney's office, but those cases are not available to the public.

Although Miller and Mandel are both minors, the charges are severe enough for their cases to land in adult court.

In South Dakota, minors who are over 16 and charged with a class A, B, C, 1 or 2 felony are tried in adult court. Second-degree rape is a class 1 felony.

All six defendants are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3 for their arraignments. At that hearing, they'll enter their pleas.