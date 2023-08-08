Rapid City Post 22's Mars Sailer and Zeke Farlee signed to play college baseball on Tuesday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Sailer signed to play at Grayson Community College in Dennison, Texas and Farlee signed to compete at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Sailer played two years at the varsity level with the Hardhats in the outfield but missed most of this season with an injury. He recorded a .365 career batting average with a 1.020 OPS, 17 doubles, 11 triples, 93 runs scored and 50 stolen bases.

Last season Sailer's efforts garnered recognition as the Best of the West legion baseball player of the year.

Farlee played the last two season's for Post 22 and made a significant impact at the plate. He recorded a .320 career batting average with a .451 on-base percentage, 70 stolen bases and scored 110 runs.