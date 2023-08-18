Lane Hovde informed the Rapid City Post 320 board that he planned to pursue an opportunity outside of baseball and step down as the team's head coach earlier this offseason.

The Stars announced on Friday morning that pitching coach Stephen Hueber had been promoted to serve as team's new skipper.

"Coach Hueber is already part of the 320 family," board president Myron Wetzler told the Journal in a statement. "With his passion for the game and vision for the boys, he became and easy choice,"

The Stars went 26-33 overall this past season in Hovde's first year with the program.

After Hovde submitted his resignation the board met with Hueber to gauge his interest in the opening. It became evident that he was up to the task.

"We are excited to see where he will take the boys and the organization in the upcoming seasons," Wetzler said. "We are truly blessed to have him on board."

Hueber is a teacher at St. Thomas More and relocated to the area last year in February of 2022. Before joining the Stars he served a part time pitching coach in the Rapid City Post 22 organization.

He previously served as a pitching coach and baseball instructor in Gastonia, N.C. after graduating from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C.

Hueber played three seasons of Division II baseball for the Crusaders as a pitcher and compiled a 5.17 ERA in 13 appearances.