On Tuesday, three Rapid City Post 22 players and two Rapid City Post 320 players were named to the Class A Legion Baseball All-State team.

The Hardhats standouts Eli Kelley and Harrison Good earned first-team honors and Alex Dietrich made the second-team list while the Stars’ Jett Wetzler and Ryan Rufledt earned second-team selections.

Kelley served as Post 22’s primary arm out of the bullpen and led the team with 75 1/3 innings of action in 24 appearances. He amassed a 9-2 record with seven saves, a 1.11 ERA, .996 WHIP and 50 strikeouts. Kelley also started in five games.

Good recorded a .374 batting average, .444 on-base percentage and .985 OPS for the Hardhats this season. The senior led the team with 85 hits, racked up 59 RBIs, drew 30 walks and stole 26 bases.

Jett Wetlzer was Post 320’s most reliable starting pitcher in 2023. He amassed a 9-1 overall record with a 2.73 ERA, 1.275 WHIP and struck out 75 batters. Wetzler also threw a no-hitter against Sturgis Post 33 on June 6 and led the Stars at the plate with a .395 batting average.

Ryan Rufledt hit .385 with a .463 OBP and 1.043 OPS. The first baseman paced the Stars with 65 hits and 54 RBIs while scoring 42 runs.

Alex Dietrich hit .338 for the Hardhats with a .459 OBP and .945 OPS. He totaled 73 hits, 61 RBIs and 46 runs.

First Team All-State

Eli Kelley, Rapid City Post 22

Harrison Good, Rapid City Post 22

Myles Rees, Sioux Falls East

Parker Winghart, Brookings

Eli Kokenge, Harrisburg Gold

Casey Vining, Aberdeen

Lucas Kampshoff, Yankton

Maddux Sherer, Harrisburg Gold

Braylon Bear, Renner

Jack Smith, Sioux Falls East

Drew Salfrank, Aberdeen

Andrew Golvich, Sioux Falls East

Drew Ryken, Yankton

Second Team All-State

Jett Wetzler, Rapid City Post 320

Ryan Rufledt, Rapid City Post 320

Alex Dietrich, Rapid City Post 22

Teigan Munce, Harrisburg Gold

Sawyer Tolk, Sioux Falls East

Matthew Sheldon, Yankton

Darren Safranski, Harrisburg Maroon

Sullivan Schlimgen, Renner

Zach Dunham, Renner

Tate Schafer, Sioux Falls East

Nate Meyer, Brandon Valley

Nathan Lease, Brookings

Braxton Kusler, Harrisburg Gold

Jett Zabel, Pierre

Drew Denzer, Watertown