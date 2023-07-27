A slow night at the plate cost Rapid City Post 22 in an elimination game at the Class A Legion State Tournament on Thursday at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.

The Hardhats managed just four hits on the night as Yankton Post 12 dashed their hopes of repeating as state champions.

Yankton took advantage of its opportunities to stay alive and secured a 6-2 victory to eliminate Post 22 from the tournament.

“It was a disappointing state tournament,” Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve said. “We played three games and in two of them we didn’t really compete.”

Post 22 (47-23) returns to action on August 2 as it competes in the Central Plains Regional as the host team at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Yankton started strong and held a 4-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings. The lead proved enough to keep the Hardhats at bay.

Torve said his team didn’t hit well over the course of the tournament and that it caught up to them on Thursday night.

“It has reared its ugly head throughout the season,” Torve said. “We’d go innings without a good at bat and today was one of those days. You can’t do that in a tournament like this and expect to have a good result.”

Wilson Kieffer was the only Hardhats hitter to finish the contest with multiple hits. He went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Declan Mickley suffered the loss in 3 2/3 innings as a starter. He allowed four runs (all earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out three.

Matthew Shledon picked up the win in five innings as a starter. He surrendered one run (earned) on two hits while walking six and striking out four.

Post 12 started strong in the top of the first with a leadoff single by Rugby Ryken. Sheldon singled, later in the frame, with two outs and Ryken scored on the throw to give Yankton an early 1-0 advantage.

In the fourth, Yankton loaded the bases with three straight two-out walks. Rugby Ryken and Drew Ryken followed with back-to-back singles, scoring three more runs and giving Post 12 a 4-0 lead.

The Hardhats pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth on an infield single by Philip Bentz to cut their deficit to 4-1, but Yankton pushed back in the top of the seventh.

Post 12 responded with two more runs in the final inning to make it 6-1.

Harrison Good scored Kieffer on a one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to cut Post 22’s deficit to four. But Yankton recorded the final out to advance in the tournament and eliminate the Hardhats.

Torve hopes his team bounces back next week in the regional tournament.

“We need to remember the good games we played and forget the bad games,” Torve said. “We need to feed off that experience and know we can beat good teams. We’re moving forward with that.”