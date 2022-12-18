Benson Kieffer's game-winner lifts RC Christian boys to first LNI championship

Rapid City Christian called two timeouts and White River called one before the Comets inbounded the ball on their end with seven seconds to play in a tie game.

During the break, Christian point guard Benson Kieffer walked over to the bench with just a shred of confidence.

"As Benson came over to the bench he said, 'Coach give me the ball, I can hit the shot,'" head coach Kyle Courtney said. “We were going to get the ball in his hands.”

After the timeout, Kieffer passed the ball to Simon Kieffer at the top of the key, then Simon handed it back to Benson on a drive.

The Christian sophomore barreled toward the basket, pulled up and buried a jumper over a White River defender with 2.6 seconds to play. The Tigers, out of timeouts, were forced to heave a desperation shot at the buzzer, but to no avail.

The final horn sounded and the Christian bench erupted as it claimed its first-ever Lakota Nation Invitational championship with a 79-77 victory Saturday night at Summit Arena.

“I was confident in myself and I knew I had the ability to make it,” Kieffer said. “It went in, and glory to God that it did. It's a rush of different emotions and happiness, and it was crazy, and I’ve never felt anything like it.”

Benson Kieffer finished the game with 22 points for the Comets (5-0) to earn LNI Tournament MVP honors.

White River (4-1) head coach Eldon Marshall said his team wasn’t able to switch like they wanted to, in order to cover up on the final play.

“We had no one to blame but ourselves,” Marshall said. “At the same time, he's a good enough player where he can make that shot, and he did. It was a good play call, and defensively we just weren't able to stop it.”

Joe Sayler and Nic Marshall led the way for the Tigers with 29 points and 24 points, respectively.

“They're fighters, they fight to the end and I'm really proud of them,” coach Marshall said. “We’ll learn from this, figure out what we need to work on and move on.”

White River returns to the floor on Dec. 28 against Bridgewater-Emery in the Hoop City Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Julius Frog played a major role for the Comets in the title game with a team-high 23 points. The sophomore earned the LNI boys tournament sportsmanship award after the game. Elijah Hoyt added 18 points.

The victory proved historic for the Christian program as it brought home its inaugural LNI championship and beat two of the best teams in Class B, White River and Lower Brule, to do it.

Courtney said beating a quality program like White River in the title game made the win even sweeter. It marked his first win as a head coach over Marshall’s Tigers.

“It's always special when you can see hard work pay off,” Courtney said. “There's probably some things that you dream about; you're playing a championship game and you hit a final shot to win the game.”

Courtney stressed that it’s still early in the season and that a lot of their team goals are focused toward the back half of the season.

“I kind of hope we can keep sneaking up on people a little bit,” he said. “This definitely gives our kids and our program a shot of confidence, because we know that we can play in the big moments.”

Christian returns to action Jan. 3 against Alliance, Nebraska at Hart Ranch.