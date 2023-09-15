CUSTER — Leading the charge is nothing new for Belle Fourche’s Lane Krautschun.

In 2021, Krautschun won the Class B individual state cross country championship in his sophomore season at Bison. But last season, he moved to the Northern Black Hills to run for the Broncs.

The team capitalized on adding another championship runner to an already star-studded program. Krautschun finished as the Class A state runner-up in 2022 behind teammate Sawyer Clarkson, and Belle Fourche upended favorite Sioux Falls Christian to claim a team title.

Clarkson moved on to compete at the collegiate level for Gonzaga, but Krautschun stepped up to lead a Belle Fourche team with plenty of returning experience.

“Pretty much our entire varsity squad is seniors, except Lennon Clarkson,” Krautschun said. “We all work together. We’re all leaders, and we do that well. I’m proud of the guys and myself for the way we’ve stepped up.”

Krautschun finished 17 seconds ahead of Sturgis Brown’s Ty Petrocco to win the Eldon Knudson Invitational on Thursday at Rocky Knolls Golf Course in Custer.

The senior finished the challenging uphill course in 17 minutes, 8.53 seconds. Krautschun’s personal record this season was 16:35.1 at the Newcastle (Wyo.) Meet on Aug. 25

“Tactically, I feel like I did well,” Krautschun said. “I was proud of the way I did that, but physically, I felt a little off today. But it was a good race. It’s fun to race these guys, and there was good competition. It was a good day with good weather, too.”

Krautschun left the course pleased with his progress but hopes to continue improving before State on Oct. 21 at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve just got to be patient,” he said. “Obviously, I’d like to be running faster, but that’s going to come at some point. I just need to stay consistent. I trust my coach, so it’s going to happen at some point.”

As for defending the team title, Krautschun knows Belle Fourche faces a tall task. But he’s confident that head coach Jeremy Elsom’s training will pay off.

“We just have to get to work,” Krautschun said. “We can’t be afraid to hurt, stick our nose in it and be competitive.”

The Broncs return to action on Tuesday in the Dave Scott Invitational at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.

Custer and the Scoopers finished with 29 points in the team race, but the Wildcats ended the day atop the standings.

The Wildcats placed four runners, Drew Lehman (17:54.9, 5th), Sean Shipp (18:11.3, 7th), Kian Rusch (18:2.6, 8th) and Austin Drew (19:00.5, 10th) in the top ten.

Sturgis placed two runners, Petrocco (17:26.2, 2nd) and Quinn Bruch (17:47.4, 3rd) in the top three.

Boys Team Standings

1. Custer, 29

2. Sturgis Brown, 29

3. Rapid City Central, 77

4. Rapid City Christian, 110

Boys Individual Standings

1. Krautschun, Belle Fourche – 17:08.5

2. Petrocco, Sturgis – 17:26.15

3. Bruch 17:47.4 – Sturgis

4. Sam Cunningham, 17:52.12 – Newcastle (Wyo.)

5. Lehman, 17:54.9 – Custer

6. Morgan Papenfuss, 17:56.16 – Sturgis

7. Shipp, 18:11.2 – Custer

8. Rusch, 18:23.6 – Custer

9. Aiden Voyles, 18:40.7 – Belle Fourche

10. Drew, 19:00.5 – Custer

Rarity Cournoyer shooting for records of Red Cloud great

CUSTER — Rarity Cournoyer may be young, but the Maȟpíya Lúta (Red Cloud) standout hopes to breathe rare air in her budding cross country career.

The freshman entered the Eldon Knutson Invitational on Thursday as the top-seeded girls competitor at Rocky Knolls Golf Course. She finished atop the heap in the competition.

Cournoyner finished the race 44 seconds ahead of Brit Wheeler to take the top spot, but her sights are set on breaking new ground for the Crusaders.

“It’s really great,” Cournoyer said of winning the race. “I just know that I’m living up to Jade (Ecoffey)’s expectations. I really want to break her records.”

Ecoffey graduated from Red Cloud last spring and now competes at the Division 1 level for the University of South Dakota. As a high schooler, she won back-to-back Class A state track championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 and placed at the state cross country meet six times.

Last season, Ecoffey led the Crusaders to a fourth-place team finish at the state cross country meet and, during her tenure, set a host of program records.

Courtenoyer ran with Ecoffey each of the last two seasons and maintained contact with her former teammate and mentor.

Ecoffey won the Eldon Knutson Invitational, and Cournoyer finished third, so she set out to follow in her footsteps.

“It was challenging, but I went in thinking that I wanted to win,” the freshman said. “Last year (Ecoffey) won it, my teammate Ashlan (Blount) finished second and I got third. I went in thinking I was going to win, and I won.”

Cournoyer finished at 20:31.86, and Blount finished sixth at 21:48.39.

She said that running alongside Blount and Ecoffey made her a better runner and pushed her to improve.

“They’ve been on this team longer than me,” Cournoyer said. “They’ve always been there to guide me and support me.”

Cournoyer entered the meet with a personal record of 19:16.3 and ran a 19:17.9 earlier this season in the Heartland Preview at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. She hopes to continue improving before State on Oct. 21 at Yankton Trail.

“I feel like I’m on the right track,” Cournoyer said. “I want to keep doing what I’m doing, stay on my training and stay healthy.”

Girls Team Standings

1. Sturgis Brown, 25

2. Custer, 47

3. Belle Fourche, 55

Girls Individual Standings

1. Cournoyer, Red Cloud – 20:31.9

2. Wheeler, Custer – 21.16.9

3. Iris Zylstra, Sturgis – 21:28.4

4. Lia Mundt, Belle Fourche – 21.34.6

5. Taylor Harrelson, Rapid City Christian – 21:36.4

6. Blount, Red Cloud – 21.48.4

7. Hallie Person, Lead-Deadwood – 22:01.4

8. Aspen Bloom, Newcastle (Wyo.) – 22:08.3

9. Keelin Dinkins, Sturgis – 22:13.2

10. Emilie Reedy, Sturgis – 22:30.6