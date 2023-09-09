HOT SPRINGS — Dell Rapids entered Friday evening’s contest at Woodward Field riding a 14-game winning streak and ranked atop Class 11A.

But Hot Springs, ranked fifth in Class 11B, gave the Quarriers all they could handle.

The Bison held a six-point lead after three quarters in a defensive showdown, but Dell Rapids battled back to tie the contest 30 seconds into the final frame.

Then on fourth-and-goal, with 15.3 seconds to play, Quarriers quarterback Jack Henry scampered in from two yards out to score the game-winning touchdown and give his team a 20-14 road victory.

“We played well,” Hot Springs head coach Ben Kramer said. “We made some mistakes, and as always, there’s room to improve. I truly think this is the best football team we’ll see, no matter how far we make it.”

The senior-heavy Dell Rapids squad entered the season as the favorite to defend its title in Class 11A.

Last season, the Quarriers downed the Bison by 20 points in Dell Rapids. Friday marked the squad's first one-score game since they defeated Dakota Valley 22-18 on Oct. 20, 2022, in North Sioux City.

Kramer reiterated that while he’s proud of his team, they don’t pride themselves in claiming moral victories.

“I’m awfully proud of them,” Kramer said. “But we can’t be satisfied with keeping it close in a loss. We had opportunities, and losing sucks.”

Hot Springs (3-1) finished the night with 153 yards of total offense. The Bison fumbled early in the fourth quarter and threw an interception on its final play from scrimmage in an attempt to go 80 yards in 10 seconds and win the game.

Cam Maciejewski rushed 17 times for 72 yards and a touchdown to lead Hot Springs.

Dell Rapids (3-0) racked up 331 yards of total offense but managed a meager 129 rushing yards on 41 carries (3.1 yards per run).

Henry completed 12 of 19 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

“They’ve got so many weapons,” Kramer said. “You try to take something away, and they come back with something else. (Henry) is legit, there’s no doubt about that. He’s a really good quarterback, and I’m glad we got to see that style of play.”

Kramer said he didn’t learn anything new about his team in the contest but thought the game showed his players a glimpse of what they could accomplish this season.

“I think they learned a lot about themselves,” he said. “We’ve been telling them for a long time that they have the potential to be a great football team. Tonight, we showed signs of that.”

Several Bison starters play both ways, and fatigue set in late in the contest. During timeouts and stoppages in the second half, players stretched and downed as much water as possible.

But bumps, bruises and cramps didn’t hinder Hot Springs, and Kramer said his team left everything on the field Friday night.

“We have tough, tough kids,” he said. “They were dealing with cramps, and we should probably be more prepared for that on our sideline. But they’re tough kids that’ll play through pain. They aren’t worried about that.”

Hot Springs returns to action at 5 p.m. next Saturday against St. Thomas More in Rapid City.