Brandon Colpitts knew the situation at Rapid City Central when he applied to be the school’s next head football coach.

Colpitts’ wife, Kourtney, graduated from Central in 2015 and the family always planned to relocate to the Black Hills.

Brandon spent the last five seasons as an assistant at Yankton but he always had his eye on the Cobblers.

When the head coaching job opened last October, Colpitts jumped at the opportunity to lead the program.

“I felt like there was so much potential at the school in athletics,” Colpitts said. “When the job opened up, it felt like it was meant to be.”

It’s been 17 years since Central last earned a winning season on the gridiron.

Since the conclusion of the 2006 season, the Cobblers football program has played under the direction of five head coaches and tallied a record of 33-121.

At Yankton, Colpitts helped the Bucks reach four Class 11AA state semifinals and hopes to bring similar success to Central.

Colpitts’ message to the team is to focus on what they can control and the players seem to be responding accordingly.

“When a new coach comes in there are always bumps in the road,” linebacker Gideon Waldrop said. “There are always things you have to work past but I really do think this is going to turn the culture around and really change Central football, which is exciting.”

The senior said he was considering going to a different school but changed his mind when he talked to Colpitts. Waldrop feels like Colpitts treats the team as if it’s his family.

Jaxon Vermundson said that it’s been easy to fully invest himself in the program, even though that presents its own challenges. The senior is focused on helping younger players on the team to set them up for future success.

“I know that as a new program, we’re probably not going to have a ton of success this first year,” Vermundson said. “But in a couple of years, I’d like some of the younger kids to be able to be successful.”

In an interview with The Journal last October, former head coach Neal Cruce said the two issues surrounding the Central program are motivating students to go out for football and rallying support for the Cobblers in the hallways and community.

Colpitts admitted there are some natural obstacles but is pleased with the team’s numbers so far. The Cobblers had 103 student-athletes at practice in their opening week.

Colpitts emphasized the importance of building a solid culture in the locker room at Central.

“If you build a relationship with the kid, then it’s not just a coach talking to him,” he said. “(You become) someone that a player is close with and they’re more willing to do what you ask them to do, even if that requires them to push themselves past exhaustion.”

As for community support, Colpitts knows it’s hard to get excited without results on the field. He’s hoping Central puts a product on the field that gets people excited about football.

Colpitts touted a solid group of seniors that he thinks will begin to turn the tide.

The first-year head coach implemented a leadership committee that’s appointed by the players. The guys who are elected don’t decide everything but they have a lot of decisions to make.

Colpitts hopes the leadership committee encourages players to take ownership of their team and said that is a hallmark of successful teams.

“We’ve told our kids to view success by asking themselves if they’ve maximized their potential,” Colpitts said. “If you have then you are successful. With that mindset, they are going to work and push themselves to reach their potential.”

The Cobblers open the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 as they travel to face Sturgis Brown at Woodle Field.