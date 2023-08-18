MARTIN — On the Wall football team’s second play from scrimmage Burk Blasius rushed for an 18-yard touchdown and didn’t stop there.

Blasius was one of three starters returning from the Eagles’ Class 9AA state championship team and the only one to suit up against Bennett County.

The quarterback entered the season with high expectations and answered the bell by accounting for all seven of Wall’s offensive touchdowns in its 56-6 mercy-rule victory over Bennett County.

“That’s a pretty good night,” Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “You know it, he knows it, the state knows it and Bennett County knee it coming in. People know we’re going to try and ride Burk and (the only question) was how much he will be able to pack on his shoulders.”

Blasius went 13 of 15 through the air for 252 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 10 times for 131 yards and three more scores.

The Wall (1-0) senior showed plenty of poise in the pocket and didn’t seem to get flustered despite a less-than-ideal start to the night.

“Usually after one or two plays I start to settle in,” Blasius said. “I’ve been doing it for a long time since I was a freshman. Once that second snap goes through I sit back, get comfortable and trust my guys. I know they’ll have my back and I have theirs and we executed.”

Through the air, Blasius hurled touchdowns of 75 yards (Dawson Handcock), 27 yards (Younger Amiotte), 14 yards (Kale Crowser) and 44 yards (Levi Sharp).

He also completed the game-ending two-point conversion Sharp with 9 minutes, 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Heathershaw said he’s been impressed with Blasius’ improvement year to year, particularly with his footwork and composure in the pocket.

“I guess I’m confused why more college coaches aren’t calling,” Heathershaw said. “Up until the semifinal game last year he completed over 80% of his passes. You saw it again tonight. 13 of 15 is unheard of and the guys doing that are playing big-time football.”

When Blasius needed to use his legs he made the most of his opportunities. He rushed for scores of 18, 63 and 28 yards.

Heathershaw and Blasius thought the Eagles played flat in the opening half. They held a 7-0 lead after one quarter and left points on the table with a goal-line fumble that rolled out of the back of the end zone.

Bennett County (0-1) also sent Wall into the break with a sour taste in its mouth. Christin Poor Bear scored the Warriors' only touchdown when he took a kickoff 82 yards to the house with 42 seconds remaining in the first half.

Heathershaw said that he’d prefer to keep his halftime speech between him and the team, but said he was pleased with their third-quarter response.

“We’d like to be more ready than we were in the first half,” he said. “I just felt like we played really flat.”

As a team captain, Blasius took responsibility for the sluggishness and challenged his senior teammates to step up in the following half.

“I talked to all of our seniors and said ‘it’s got to come from us’,” he recalled. “We knew that as leaders we had to get the energy up and get the team to rally behind us. We came out and our seniors did that.”

Blasius lit the spark on the first play from scrimmage in the third with a 63-yard rushing touchdown.

Three plays later his defense forced an interception.

The Eagles never looked back and picked up a lopsided road win to start the year on the right foot. It marked their 13th straight victory dating back to the start of last season.

Wall returns to action at 7 p.m. next Friday in its home opener against Philip.

Bennett County travels to face White River next Friday.