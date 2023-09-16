The O’Gorman football team, one of the two unbeaten squads in Class 11AAA, showed out on Friday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Knights scored 15 seconds into its bout with Rapid City Stevens and kept its foot on the gas to close out a 47-0 road victory.

After the game, Raiders head coach Michael Scott emphasized the need for his team to execute consistently.

“Our defense held a couple of times, then gave up some big third down plays,” Scott said. “Offensively, we’d move the ball well, and then we shoot ourselves in the foot with a penalty.”

Penalties impacted the Raiders' momentum, giving O’Gorman first downs and making it harder for their offense to capitalize on drives.

Stevens (1-3) had nine penalties for 68 yards, four of which gave the Knights a fresh set of downs.

“It’s minimizing mental mistakes,” Scott said. “Penalties are drive killers. We just have to make sure we're doing what we need to do on the field. We're a couple of plays away from being a solid team.”

O’Gorman (4-0) racked up 498 total yards and 21 first downs. Stevens finished the competition with 90 yards of total offense and five first downs.

Stevens quarterback Jacob Johnston completed 4 of 14 passes for 32 yards and rushed 11 times for 31 yards.

Nehemiah Moore tallied four carries for 26 yards, while Landen Ofstad pulled in a 21-yard pass.

“They're a good team, but a 47-0 team?” Scott said. “We are much better than that. But we have to come out and play and execute. That's what it boils down to the execution, and that's all three phases of the game.”

Throughout the game, O’Gorman continued to march down the field with explosive plays. The Knights recorded seven plays of 20 yards or more in the contest.

Quarterback Hayden Groos finished with 228 passing years and 277 all-purpose yards. He completed 16 of 26 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Maverick Jones rushed 14 times for 110 yards and four of the Knights’ touchdowns.

Runningback Jase Thiesse added a 77-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Stevens returns to action next Saturday on their home turf against Brandon Valley.

“It starts with me as a head coach,” Scott said. “On Monday, I have to better the team and go back to the drawing board and look at fixing a few things. We just have to work on being assignment-sharp all next week.”

Jefferson shuts out Cobblers

Sioux Falls Jefferson carried the game's momentum from the jump on Friday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Cavaliers scored six touchdowns and nabbed a 41-0 road victory over Rapid City Central.

Cobblers head coach Brandon Colpitts said his team’s good week of practice didn’t translate against the defending state champs.

“We honestly felt good going into this game,” Colpitts said. “It’s just disappointing when you have a good week of practice to come out and lay an egg like this.”

Jefferson (3-1) scored two touchdowns two and a half minutes into the competition with a 1-yard run by Amanuel Schmaus and a pick-6 by Thomas Heiberger after to storm out to a 14-0 lead.

Colpitts said the Cavaliers set the tone in the trenches.

“You have to stay positive and continue to grow,” Colpitts said. “But frustration is there for a reason because you know something’s not being met. It's a natural emotion, and you have to use it to motivate you to move forward and not backward. We've got to use this.”

The Central (0-4) defense broke up passes and stopped a couple of drives throughout the game.

In the first quarter, Gideon Waldrop tackled Jefferson's Daevion Simonsen for a loss and forced a turnover on downs.

Defensive lineman Alex Wells later made the third down tackle and caused Jefferson to punt.

“It is nice to get fourth-down stops, and you hold them to a field goal that they miss,” Colpitts said. “Those are positives that you can certainly build on, but I have a loss for words after this game.”

The Cavaliers finished the night with 394 yards of total offense.

Jefferson’s Ethan Swenson threw for 214 yards on 12-of-18 passing with two touchdowns.

Runningback Sam Glesiah led the Cavaliers on the ground with nine carries for 91 yards.

The Cobblers totaled 137 yards, the majority coming from quarterback Ryan Wetch. The senior completed 12 of 25 passes for 96 yards, connecting with Zack Soderlin five times. Soderlin also rushed for 27 yards on ten carries.

Central returns to the gridiron on Friday to play Sioux Falls Washington at O’Harra Stadium.

“We got to learn, grow and improve from this,” Colpitts said. “There's a lot of season left to still obtain the goals that we had set for ourselves, but an effort like tonight's not going to get it done.”