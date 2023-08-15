Rapid City Christian fielded a record number of football players last season in head coach Matt McIntosh’s first year at the helm.

The Comets compiled a 4-5 record and reached the Class 11B State Playoffs in 2022.

Even more players joined the team this offseason and the Comets hope that increased buy-in and enthusiasm will propel them to further success on the gridiron when the season kicks off on Friday.

“We really accomplished a lot but we ended on a three-game losing streak,” McIntosh said. “That’s frustrating for me and I really want us to get out there and play again. I’m really looking forward to the season.”

Simon Kieffer burst onto the scene last year and put together an outstanding season as a first-year starting quarterback.

He completed 51.2% of his passes for 1,617 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Kieffer broked the Christian records for passing yards in a game, passing yards in a season and touchdowns in a game to garner All Black Hills Conference and Best of the West honors.

The junior said that he and his teammates are ready to take things to the next level this fall.

“I feel like we just have a tight group of guys and we’re all pretty close friends,” he said. “That helps with chemistry. We know what we want to and where we want to go this season.”

McIntosh described last season as the program’s learning phase and said they’ve moved into understanding and polishing in Year 2.

“This year, it's more about polishing and having an understanding of what we're trying to do,” he said. “Now we have to take that step by being able to execute and being able to have an understanding of the entire offense versus just a specific play. I think we're getting there.”

McIntosh credited Kieffer for growing into a leadership role as a junior and carrying that over into offseason conditioning.

“Simon is a great leader,” he said. “He knows the offense as well as anyone on the field so it’s like he’s another coach out on the field. A year of playing experience is awesome because he’s able to lead those guys.”

Christian graduated a host of senior talent on both sides of the ball, but especially at the wide receiver position.

McIntosh credited Kieffer for his ability to recruit in the hallways too because he helped convince three of his relatives to join the team.

There are now five Kieffers on the team with Simon, Lars, Wilson, Benson and Sully.

“We joke around and actually call it the Kieffer connection,” McIntosh said. “Lars and Benson are stepping in and will likely be starting wide receivers but we also get one returner back in Wes Schlabach.”

McIntosh said the biggest focus during camp has been developing a strong running game and replacing starting back Sam Fischer.

“We’re putting the pieces in there,” he said. “We spent the whole winter coming up with our offensive scheme. I’m really excited to watch how that evolves and develops into that first game.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Comets return a lot of their production.

McIntosh said it’s a big benefit to know that his defense can go out and hold its own.

“It’s frustrating when we make a mistake on offense but we know our defense can go right back out and get a turnover for us,” McIntosh said referencing last season’s thrilling win at Lead-Deadwood. “It’s a really nice complementary (unit). We try to take care of the defense by punting in the right situations and they force turnovers.”

The Comets open the season at 6 p.m. on Friday as they host Lead-Deadwood at Hart Ranch.

“I’ve been ready for months,” McIntosh said. “I’ve really been looking forward to this first game and I think the kids are ready. It’ll be here before we know it.”