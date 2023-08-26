The Douglas football team enjoyed its ride home from the Northern Hills on Friday night.

The Patriots entered the season with a 25-game losing streak hanging over their heads, but turned the tide with a 34-16 road victory over Belle Fourche at Lou Graslie Field.

It marked the squad’s first win since knocking off the Broncs on Sept. 4, 2020, and their first under the direction of second-year head coach Will Velez.

“This is huge,” Velez told The Journal. “It’s been about two years since some of these guys have been able to get a win. And for some, it’s their first time at the varsity level. It’s great because they played their hearts out.”

Before the team took the field Velez told his team that if they left everything on the field good things would happen.

His Patriots (1-0) responded with a solid performance in all three phases of the game.

“It’s pretty funny because we talked about it before the game,” Velez said. “I told them if they were bought in and they’d be all in, we’d get it done. And we did against a good Belle Fourche team.”

Douglas scored touchdowns on two defensive plays and a punt return in the contest. Matthew Denekamp took a punt and a pick into the end zone and Jason Fisher also nabbed a pick-six.

Casen Tibbetts set the tone offensively by rushing for more the 100 yards. Fisher also scored on a 35-yard pass from Aiden Russel.

Velez felt that Friday night’s performance encapsulated the vision his coaching staff began selling to players when they took over the program last offseason.

“It’s great to start 1-0,” he said. “It’s a big deal for their confidence in everything we’ve worked for and worked on.”

The Patriots return to action next Saturday against Rapid City Stevens in the Rushmore Bowl at O’Harra Stadium.