BOX ELDER — Douglas won its last game on Sept. 4, 2020, at Belle Fourche and enters the 2023 season on a 24-game losing streak.

Will Velez took over as the Patriots head coach last season and set out to establish a hard-nosed attitude in the locker room.

Velez said he’s seen a shift in mindset from his team over the last year and hopes the uptick in player buy-in leads to positive results on the gridiron.

“They’ve embraced it and have completely different attitudes coming in,” Velez said. “There’s a leadership philosophy change for our upperclassmen on the goals they want. Last year was a coach-led team and this is a player-led team.”

Velez touted the leadership of a core group of seniors. Steven Koper, Matthew Dennencamp and Jason Fisher are three players who have stepped up to pace the Patriots.

Koper is listed as a running back and defensive back on the roster but is willing to play wherever his team needs him. Denekamp has stepped up as a leader in the defensive backfield, and Velez said he’ll turn some heads.

Fisher is a newcomer to the program and is fitting in well to the Douglas system.

The Patriots also return starting quarterback Aiden Russel. The junior faced ups and downs last season, but Velez is impressed with his progress over the previous year.

“He’s asking a lot more questions,” Velez said. “He’s pointing out a lot more things and talking to our offensive coordinator more. He’s really taking the offense under his wing and is excelling at it.”

Toughness is a core value of Velez’s program.

The Air Force veteran wants to see his players embrace the challenge of playing both ways and push through fatigue to make plays.

“We’re still a couple notches down from that mental toughness game,” Velez said. “We’re going to have to play iron man football again with guys playing on both sides of the ball. We have to play through that tired and understand that trust factor.”

Douglas lost 12 starters, six on offense and six on defense, from last year’s team.

The turnover forced the coaching staff to reevaluate their schemes to fit their personnel.

“We’re small, but we’re quick,” Velez said. “The great thing is the coaches understand that we need to adjust the schemes for the players we have, and they’ve been able to do that. We’ve been able to put players in the right position.”

Every coach approaches tailoring their system to their personnel differently. But at Douglas, where kids roll in and out of the program every year as their parents relocate to different military bases, it’s essential.

“I have a great coaching staff that understands that,” Velez said. “If we don’t have X player to run this, then we have to adjust our play calls, defensive schemes and special teams.”

The Patriots open the season at 6 p.m. Friday at Belle Fourche.