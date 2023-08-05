The Wall High School football team broke down every huddle last year to “Dome bound.”

It was an ever-present reminder of the team’s goal to return to the DakotaDome in Vermillion and reclaim a Class 9AA state championship.

The Eagles achieved their goal with a perfect 12-0 season and their first title since 1994.

Throughout the run, the tight-knit community rallied around the team. The players can't walk around town without somebody asking to see their championship rings or asking how they plan to defend their title.

That pressure would overwhelm a lot of high school kids, but Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said the veteran leadership on his team has kept the Eagles grounded and focused on the task of getting better each day.

“They’ve just understood where we’re at,” Heathershaw said. “We don't make the situation bigger than it is. You’ve just got to attack things one day at a time but always keep that goal in front of you.”

Now the team now breaks down each huddle with “back-to-back”, as the Eagles aim to embrace expectations and maintain their position atop Class 9AA. But Heathershaw said they don’t talk about it otherwise.

“This is different than every other year,” quarterback Burk Blasius said. “We haven’t returned as a team that ended on a win. What’s going to power us to win the next one is to have that feeling again…Winning a state championship is probably one of the greatest and best memories I have.”

The Eagles lost key pieces from last season on the offensive side of the ball. They graduated four of five offensive linemen, All-State running back Cedar Amiotte, tight end Blair Blasius and wide receiver Rylan McDonnell.

Heathershaw said that he believes his young players are prepared to step up and fill the gaps without a significant drop-off.

Thane Simons is expected to fill in at wide receiver and is serving as a captain for the Eagles this season.

“We’re all bought in,” the senior said. “Even this summer before practice started everybody was showing up for Monday night (workouts) and getting after it. I think we’re all bought in.”

Heathershaw expects big things from Brody Sundahl at running back this season as team tries to fill the hole vacated by Amiotte.

Last season Amiotte rushed for 962 yards and racked up 23 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

Sundahl suffered a shoulder injury last season and got surgery after basketball season but broke his foot during summer workouts. The coaches expect to get him back in Week 3 or Week 4 of the upcoming season.

“It’s hard to lead from the sidelines sometimes,” Sundhal said. “I was lucky that this summer I was able to make most of our workouts and help out. I won’t be able to help up completely on the field but…I can help out on the sidelines by talking to our guys between series.”

Up front, Quinn Moon has accepted leadership responsibilities on the offensive and defensive line.

He’s confident in the ability of the Eagles’ underclassmen to protect Burk Blasius and give the team a chance to succeed on offense. Moon also expects big things from the town when Wall plays on its home turf.

“I think we’ll have more people showing up to games,” Moon said. “There will be more people there to support because they want to see another state championship.”

Heathershaw is excited to see Moon hit the field on a stacked defensive unit this fall.

Last year Moon received Lineman of the Game honors for his efforts at noseguard in the state championship game. He also won the state steer wrestling title this summer.

“Defensively we should be able to roll,” Heathershaw said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back defensively and don't have to replace a ton of guys. Quinn Moon is probably one of the craziest competitors around.”

Moon and Heathershaw said some of the guys on the team haven’t taken their championship rings off since they received them. But their sights have already turned to repeating.

The rings feature the team’s longstanding mantra, brush your teeth. It started out as a call to create good habits and Heathershaw thinks it will help guys manage the weight of expectations.

“The easiest way for us to attack that is by telling guys to brush their teeth,” Heathershaw said. “Everything will be okay and we’ll move forward. It’s been a good deal for us.”

Wall opens the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the road against Bennett County in Martin.