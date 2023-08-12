This season of nine-man high school football kicks off on Thursday in Western South Dakota.

Here are five returning players that put together outstanding seasons on the gridiron in 2022, that are poised to replicate that success this year.

Burk Blasius (Senior QB), Wall

Last season, the signal-caller completed 76% of his passes, going 95 of 125 for 1,927 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Blasius also ran for 315 yards on 43 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns to help lead Wall to the Class 9AA state championship. An All-State selection at QB, he also added 6.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions as a linebacker on defense.

The Eagles open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Bennett County in Martin.

Rylee Veal (Junior RB), Harding County/Bison

As a sophomore, Veal racked up 1,585 rushing yards, 8.6 yards per carry, and 21 touchdowns to help lead the Ranchers to the Class 9A semifinals.

An All-State selection, he also caught 16 passes for 164 yards and one score.

Harding County/Bison opens the 2023 campaign at 6 p.m. Thursday as it hosts New Underwood at AB Penn Field.

Layton Terkildsen (Senior RB), Philip

Last season, Terkildsen collected 1,494 rushing yards and scored 16 touchdowns, while catching 12 passes for 153 yards and two scores.

An all-around player for the Scotties, Terkildsen had a kickoff return touchdown and was named All-State as a linebacker after tallying six interceptions, one of which he brought back for a touchdown.

Philip opens the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 as travels to face Wall.

Quinn Moon (Senior DL), Wall

Last season the Wall nose tackle was named Outstanding Lineman after blocking a punt and recovering that same punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Class 9AA state championship.

In his two seasons as an Eagles starter, Moon has earned 98 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Brodi Sundall (Senior DB), Wall

The 6-foot junior was named All-State after collecting 42 tackles this season, 2.5 of which went for losses, defending 12 passes and recovering a fumble.

His one interception last season came in the Class 9AA state championship game at the DakotaDome.