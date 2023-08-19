Friday's Games

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 44, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: Last season Rapid City Christian edged out Lead-Deadwood in a triple-overtime thriller, but on Friday night the Comets dominated.

Christian racked up 448 yards of total offense and limited the Golddiggers to 128 yards in a shutout victory at Hart Ranch.

"We found a rhythm in the second quarter," Christian coach Matt McIntosh said. "Lead-Deadwood hit hard and (Sam Kooima) is a player that works his butt off...I like what we did today but we have a lot to improve."

Simon Kieffer led the Comets with 334 yards passing, 70 yards rushing and six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing).

The Comets defense stood strong and forced a pair of turnovers, including a pick six by Lars Kieffer.

McIntosh said the players want to use his hot tub after the shutout but they'll probably have to settle for doughnuts after getting a shutout.

"They did an amazing job," he said. "I knew defense was going to be our strong suit and they played awesome today."

Malachi Maseman led the Christian defense with 12 total tackles and a tackle for loss.

Lars Kieffer led all receivers with five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Benson Kieffer caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Braylon Marshal caught two hook 'n latters from Benson for 55 yards, including a 32 yard touchdown at the end of the first half.

Kooima led the Golddiggers with 19 carries for 39 yards and completed 4 of 6 passes for 19 yards with an interception.

Lead-Deadwood (0-1) returns to action on Sept. 1 in a home matchup with Hill City at Ferguson Field.

The Comets (1-0) return to the field on Sept. 1 in a road bout with rival St. Thomas More.

WINNER 8, TRI-VALLEY 0 (3-OT): Winner survived a triple-overtime thriller at home against Tri-Valley on Friday night.

Jude Sargent scored Winner's only touchdown in the final period to give his team the lead. The Warriors added a two-point conversion to extend their lead to 8-0.

Shawn Hammerbeck sealed the game on the following drive with a game winning interception.

No further information was provided for the game.

Winner (1-0) travels to face Wagner next Friday.

POTTER COUNTY 68, NEWELL 30: Potter County went up 34-0 in the first quarter and never looked back on Friday in Gettysburg.

Newell added six points in the second quarter, eight in the third and 16 in the fourth to avoid a mercy rule. But the Battlers racked up six in the second, 20 in the third and eight in the fourth to secure the victory.

The Irrigators (0-1) host Faith at 7 p.m. next Friday.

LYMAN 36, JONES COUNTY 16: The Raiders nabbed a home victory against the Coyotes to open the season.

No further information was provided from this game.

Lyman (1-0) hits the field at 7 p.m. next Friday as it hosts New Underwood.

Jones County (0-1) hosts Sunshine Bible Academy next Friday.

TIMBER LAKE 32, LEMMON/MCINTOSH 6: The Panthers started the season on the right foot with a convincing victory over the visiting Cowboys on Friday at Doug Kraft Field.

Gracen Hansen led Timber Lake with 145 yards passing on 6 of 9 attempts with two touchdowns. He added 85 yards on the ground and another score.

Lemmon/McIntosh received a boost from running back Blair Ham who rushed for 73 yards and the squads only touchdown.

Timber Lake (1-0) returns to action at 7 p.m. next Friday at Herreid/Selby Area, while Lemmon/McIntosh (0-1) takes on Dupree at Lions Field in Lemmon.

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Groton Area 0

Alcester-Hudson 51, Centerville 18

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 43, Baltic 0

Britton-Hecla 20, Great Plains Lutheran 16

Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 0

Chester 40, Garretson 0

Corsica/Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin High School 30

DeSmet 40, Castlewood 12

Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Waverly-South Shore 12

Deubrook 22, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Deuel 26, Clark/Willow Lake 8

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Parker 6

Faulkton 24, Ipswich 6

Flandreau 14, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 56, Burke 19

Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Northwestern 0

Howard 26, Hanson 0

Leola/Frederick 26, Herreid/Selby Area 0

Parkston 60, Kimball/White Lake 14

Stanley County 42, Sully Buttes 20

Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Wagner 39, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28

Webster 20, Mobridge-Pollock 6

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8

Thursday's Games

WALL 56, BENNETT COUNTY 6: The Eagles opened the season with a bang.

The Eagles racked up 449 yards of total offense and limited Bennett County to 42 yards of total offense to set the tone in their quest to repeat as Class 9AA state champs.

Wall overcame a slow start to secure a 56-6 mercy-rule victory with 9 minutes, 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Bennett County Warrior Field.

“We lacked juice,” Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “In the third quarter, I think we had that back… I was impressed with our youth and what we were able to do as a team.”

Wall went up 7-0 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first quarter but sputtered to the end of the fame holding the same lead.

Burk Blasius led Wall with 383 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 252 yards and four scores while rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

The Eagles defense limited their opponent to 1.2 yards per play and forced three turnovers, including a 16-yard scoop and score by Sawyer Sandal in the second quarter.

“I was impressed with our youth,” Heathershaw said. “And what we were able to do as a team.”

Wall (1-0) hosts Philip on Aug. 25 while Bennett County (0-1) travels to White River.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 58, NEW UNDERWOOD 6: The Ranchers racked up 392 yards of total offense and 368 rushing yards to secure a mercy-rule home victory on Thursday.

Rylee Veal led Harding County/Bison with 11 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Brennan Glines added three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Ranchers scored three defensive touchdowns in the contest with a pair of fumble returns by Veal and a 31-yard pick six by Kaden Green on the final play of the game.

Burke Beer led New Underwood with 59 rushing yards on 16 carries and Jaxon Folton scored the Tigers’ only touchdown on an 11-yard run in the second quarter.

DUPREE 42, FAITH 14: Dupree opened the season with a home victory over the Longhorns.

No further information was received from the contest.

The Tigers (1-0) return to action on Aug. 25 in a road bout with Lemmon/McIntosh.

Faith is back in action on Aug. 25 in a road contest against Newell.

WHITE RIVER 36, KADOKA AREA 18: The Tigers started the 2023 campaign on a high note with a win over the Kougars.

No further information was received from the contest.

Kadoka Area (0-1) returns to action on Aug. 25 against Harding County/Bison at Ab Penn Field.

White River (1-0) hosts Bennet County on Aug. 25.

AVON 42, COLOME 12: Avon exploded offensively behind a solid performance by Paxton Bierma to open the season with a home victory over Colome.

Bierma passed for 139 yards and rushed for another 39 yards to total four touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ Lane Leighton and Eli Vobr rushed for a touchdown each. Colome totaled 232 yards of total offense.

Colome (0-1) returns to action on the road against Gayville-Volin on Aug. 25.

Thursday's Scores

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Colman-Egan 16

Harding County/Bison 58, New Underwood 6

Sioux Valley 42, Scotland/Menno 0

Sisseton 40, Dakota Hills 0