Wall soars past Bennett County, wins 13th straight

MARTIN — Wall opened the season with a bang.

The Eagles racked up 449 yards of total offense and limited Bennett County to 42 yards of total offense to set the tone in their quest to repeat as Class 9AA state champs.

Wall overcame a slow start to secure a 56-6 mercy-rule victory with 9 minutes, 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Bennett County Warrior Field.

“We lacked juice,” Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “In the third quarter, I think we had that back… I was impressed with our youth and what we were able to do as a team.”

Wall went up 7-0 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first quarter but sputtered to the end of the fame holding the same lead.

Burk Blasius led Wall with 383 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 252 yards and four scores while rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

The Eagles defense limited their opponent to 1.2 yards per play and forced three turnovers, including a 16-yard scoop and score by Sawyer Sandal in the second quarter.

Wall (1-0) hosts Philip on Aug. 25 while Bennett County (0-1) travels to White River.

–

Wall 56, Bennett County 6

WHS7 20 21 8

BCHS0 6 0 0

–

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

WHS – B. Blasius 18 run (J. Blasius kick), 9:23

Second Quarter

WHS – Handcock 75 pass from B. Blasius (J. Blasius kick), 5:30

WHS – Sandal 16 fumble recovery (PAT missed), 4:34

WHS – Amiotte 22 pass from B. Blasius (J. Blasius kick), :55

BCHS – Poor Bear 82 kick return (2-point fail), :42

Third Quarter

WHS – B. Blasius 63 run (J. Blasius kick), 11:42

WHS – Crowser 14 pass from B. Blasius (J. Blasius kick), 9:15

WHS – B. Blasius 28 run (J. Blasius kick), 5:04

Fourth Quarter

WHS – Sharp 44 pass from B. Blasius (2-pt. pass), 9:07

–

TEAM STATISTICS

WHS, BCHS

First Downs: 10, 3

Total Yards: 449, 21

Rushes-Yards: 24-197, 24-21

Yards per Rush: 8.2, .9

Fumbles-Lost: 3-1, 2-1

Com-Att-Int: 13-15-0, 4-11-2

Passing Yards: 252, 21

Pen-Yards: 5-35, 6-37

–

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Wall, B. Blasius 10-131 3TD, Casjens 9-40, Mohr 4-25, Crowser 1-1; Bennet Co., Gropper 5-23, Byrne 15-6, Risse 2-(-3), Poor Bear 1-(-3), Hicks Jr. 1-(-2)

PASSING – Wall, B. Blasius 13-15-0 252 yards 3 TDs; Bennet Co, Risse 4-11-2 21 yards

RECEIVING – Wall, Handcock 4-100 TD, Sharp 3-57 TD, Amiotte 2-48 TD, J. Blasius 2-25, Crowser 1-14, Casjens 1-8; Bennet Co., Gropper 3-15, Byrne 1-6

INTERCEPTIONS – Wall, Amiotte 1-8, Crowser 1-21

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 58, NEW UNDERWOOD 6: The Ranchers racked up 392 yards of total offense and 368 rushing yards to secure a mercy-rule home victory on Thursday.

Rylee Veal led Harding County/Bison with 11 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Brennan Glines added three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Ranchers scored three defensive touchdowns in the contest with a pair of fumble returns by Veal and a 31-yard pick six by Kaden Green on the final play of the game.

Burke Beer led New Underwood with 59 rushing yards on 16 carries and Jaxon Folton scored the Tigers’ only touchdown on an 11-yard run in the second quarter.

Harding County/Bison 58, New Underwood 53

NU 0 6 0 0

HCB 12 22 18 6

DUPREE 42, FAITH 14: Dupree opened the season with a home victory over the Longhorns.

No further information was received from the contest.

The Tigers (1-0) return to action on Aug. 25 in a road bout with Lemmon/McIntosh.

Faith is back in action on Aug. 25 in a road contest against Newell.

WHITE RIVER 36, KADOKA AREA 18: The Tigers started the 2023 campaign on a high note with a win over the Kougars.

No further information was received from the contest.

Kadoka Area (0-1) returns to action on Aug. 25 against Harding County/Bison at Ab Penn Field.

White River (1-0) hosts Bennet County on Aug. 25.

AVON 42, COLOME 12: Avon exploded offensively behind a solid performance by Paxton Bierma to open the season with a home victory over Colome.

Bierma passed for 139 yards and rushed for another 39 yards to total four touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ Lane Leighton and Eli Vobr rushed for a touchdown each. Colome totaled 232 yards of total offense.

Colome (0-1) returns to action on the road against Gayville-Volin on Aug. 25.

Thursday's Scores

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Colman-Egan 16

Harding County/Bison 58, New Underwood 6

Sioux Valley 42, Scotland/Menno 0

Sisseton 40, Dakota Hills 0