The Sturgis Brown football had not started a season 2-0 since 2010 until Friday night.

The Scoopers dominated all three phases of the game en route to a 38-6 victory over Mitchell at Woodle Field.

“We were in this spot last year 1-0, went down (to Mitchell) and didn’t play well,” head coach Chris Koletzky said. “That was the message all week, and we had an unbelievable week of practice. We push them as hard as we’ve pushed any team, and they executed well.”

Sturgis made a statement early with an onside kick to start the game that led to a field goal, and it never looked back.

“We saw it on film and practiced it all week,” Koletzky said. “They gave it to us, and we just played the percentages. We looked at the alignment, saw a lineman facing into the middle of the field on the hash…and we executed.”

Midway through the second quarter, the Scoopers benefitted from a pick-six by Dalyn Dschaak. He scored an offensive touchdown in the contest as well.

Koletzky credited first-year defensive coordinator Tyler Lewis for putting his players in a position to be successful. Sturgis has allowed 13 points in its first two contests.

“He’s doing a great job,” Koletzky said. “Those guys are fired up. They’re relying on him, and he’s getting them ready. To see a pick-six like that, we talk about turnovers and hand out candy bars, so that’s great.”

Sturgis returns to action next Saturday in a road contest against Aberdeen Central.

YANKTON 42, SPEARFISH 27: The Bucks went up 21-0 in the first quarter and the Spartans never recovered on Friday in Yankton.

Seth Hamilton added a passing and rushing touchdown in the second quarter to pull Spearfish within eight but Yankton held on.

No further information was provided from this contest.

The Spartans (1-1) travel to face Douglas next Friday in Box Elder.

HOT SPRINGS 61, LAKOTA TECH 6: The Bison rolled to a mercy-rule victory on Saturday in Pine Ridge.

Riley Casey completed 10 of 13 passes for 132 yards and a score to lead the Tatanka.

Hot Springs (3-0) returns to action next Friday as it hosts Dell Rapids in a battle of unbeatens at Woodward Field. Lakota Tech (0-2) travels next Friday to face Chamberlain.

DELL RAPIDS 39, BELLE FOURCHE 13: The top-ranked Quarriers relied on a steady offensive attack to outpace the Broncs Friday in Dell Rapids.

Riley Dighton led Belle Fourche with two carries for 47 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Broncs (0-2) return to action next Friday as they host St. Thomas More at Lou Graslie Field.

WINNER 46, WEBSTER AREA 14: Winner dominated the line of scrimmage to nab a lopsided home victory on Friday.

Aidan Barfuss rushed 12 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns while Karson Keiser carried the ball eight times for 138 yards and three scores.

The Warriors racked up 392 rushing yards in the contest.

Winner (3-0) returns to action next Friday as it travels to Beresford.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 40, FAITH 0: The Ranchers scored 40 points in the opening half and cruised to a road victory over the Longhorns Friday night.

Hayden Phil completed 9 of 13 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead Harding County/Bison. Evan Meyer racked up 96 receiving yards and scored a pair of TDs.

Braden Routler rushed for 79 yards and three scores to pace the Ranchers.

Harding County/Bison (3-0) returns to action next Friday at Lemmon/McIntosh, while Faith (1-2) benefits from a bye before hosting Lemmon/McIntosh on Sept. 15.

Other Area Scores

No stats were provided from these games.

TRI-VALLEY 45, CUSTER 7

HILL CITY 46, LEAD-DEADWOOD 20

STANLEY COUNTY 40, DUPREE 0

WHITE RIVER 40, JONES COUNTY 8

PLATTE-GEDDES 42, GREGORY 14

PHILIP 48, BENNETT COUNTY 8

WALL 52, NEW UNDERWOOD 0

TIMBER LAKE 52, NEWELL 0

LYMAN 28, KADOKA AREA 26 (OT)

ALCESTER-HUDSON 42, BURKE 8

Other scores from around the state

From the Associated Press

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Redfield 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 32, Clark/Willow Lake 7

Britton-Hecla 34, Waverly-South Shore 6

Canistota 44, Viborg-Hurley 21

Canton 42, Beresford 14

Castlewood 36, Arlington 16

Centerville 24, Irene-Wakonda 22

Corsica/Stickney 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Dakota Valley 49, Chamberlain 13

DeSmet 32, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Deubrook 57, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Deuel 35, Sisseton 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Bon Homme 14

Faulkton 52, Potter County 8

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 52, Avon 18

Groton Area 50, Dakota Hills 0

Hamlin 53, Garretson 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8

Howard 28, Kimball/White Lake 0

Lennox 18, Vermillion 12

Leola/Frederick 52, Northwestern 0

McCook Central/Montrose 46, Baltic 6

Milbank 37, Madison 34, OT

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 24, Scotland 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, TDAACDC 0

Parker 35, Flandreau 7

Parkston 54, Wolsey-Wessington 0

Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Brookings 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 24, Sioux Falls Washington 17, OT

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 77, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 20

Sioux Valley 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 11

Sully Buttes 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Tea Area 28, Aberdeen Central 7

Warner 35, Ipswich 6

Watertown 32, Huron 13

West Central 14, Sioux Falls Christian 6