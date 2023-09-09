Comets sneak past Custer

Rapid City Christian pushed past Custer with a 14-12 victory, thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Braylon Marshall on Friday night at Hart Ranch.

The Wildcats (0-3) fought back from a 7-0 deficit in the opening quarter to take a 12-7 lead entering the final frame.

Christian (2-1) found a lifeline in the running game with solid performances by Marshall and Simon Kieffer. Marshall rushed for 108 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Kieffer picked up 86 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Kieffer also completed 8 of 18 passing attempts for 92 yards and an interception. Wes Schlabach caught three passes for 45 yards to lead all Comets receivers.

Drake Lindberg led the Christian defense with 15 tackles and two tackles for loss. Schlabach and Marshall added nine tackles each.

Custer did not provide individual stats from the contest.

Christian returns to action next Saturday in a road contest at Mount Vernon/Plankinton. Custer hits the field next Friday night at Lennox.

ST. THOMAS MORE 46, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Cavaliers won their second-straight game on Friday night at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.

STM (2-1) set the tone with a wild play when it attempted a 40-yard field goal early in the game. The attempt was blocked by the Broncs and into the hands of the Cavs' Aaron Roach. He then pitched the ball to Reeve Ross, who scampered into the end zone, and put his team up 7-0 with 4:22 left in the frame.

Roach added rushing touchdowns of six and two yards and a pick-six in the second quarter to put STM up 27-0 at the half. The Cavaliers kept their foot on the gas to pick up the lopsided road win.

Belle Fourche did not provide stats from the contest.

STM (2-1) hosts Hot Springs next Saturday in Rapid City and Belle Fourche (0-3) hosts Chamberlain next Friday.

CHAMBERLAIN 47, LAKOTA TECH 14: The Cubs picked up their first win of the season in a battle with the Tatanka on Friday night in Chamberlain.

Riley Casey completed 8 of 17 passes for 102 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Lakota Tech. He also rushed eight times for 51 yards.

Julian Tonche rushed nine times for 51 yards to lead the Tatanka. He also added two catches for 26 yards.

Lakota Tech's Gilburt White Jr. hauled in five catches for 85 yards and two scores.

The Tatanka (0-3) return to action next Friday as they host Hill City.

SIOUX VALLEY 53, HILL CITY 0: Sioux Valley took an early 20 point lead and kept its foot on the gas to secure a home victory over the Rangers Friday.

Caleb Soblik led Hill City on the ground with 16 carries for 55 rushing yards.

Rangers quarterback Devin Buehler completed 7 of 12 passes for 50 yards and rushed nine times for four yards.

Hill City (1-2) returns to action next Friday as it travels to face Lakota Tech in Pine Ridge.

WINNER 42, BERESFORD 13: The Warriors utilized another 100-yard rushing performance by Aiden Barfuss to remain unbeaten on Friday at Beresford.

Barfuss racked up 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Karson Keiser added 87 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Stratton Morehart picked up 83 yards on the ground. Keiser also scored a 72-yard kickoff return.

Winner (4-0) returns to action next Saturday against Lead-Deadwood in the Prospector Bowl at Ferguson Field.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 32, LEMMON/McINTOSH 12: The Ranchers jumped out to a two-score lead in the opening quarter and held on to pick up a road victory on Friday at Lemmon Lions Field.

Hayden Pihl completed 7 of 12 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead Harding County/Bison. Kaden Green caught two passes for 87 yards and a score, while Braden Routier caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD.

Ranchers running back Riley Veal rushed 24 times for 207 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Routier tallied 10 tackles (6 solo).

Lemmon/McIntosh's Sawyer Thompson completed 8 of 11 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Blake Drayton led the squad with nine carries for 48 yards on the ground.

The Cowboys lost three fumbles in the contest.

Harding County/Bison (4-0) returns to action next Friday at Newell, while Lemmon/McIntosh (1-3) hits the field next Friday at Faith.

Other Area Scores

Individual stats and information was not provided from these contests.

Brandon Valley 32, Rapid City Central 0

Gregory 52 Bennett County 0

Dupree 26, Timber Lake 6

Lyman 34, White River 32 (OT)

Wall 54, Kadoka Area 12

Philip 53, Jones County 0

Colome 50, Burke 28

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Newell 0

Tiospa Zina 34, McLaughlin 0

Omaha Nation (Neb.) 28, Crow Creek 18

Other Scores

The Associated Press

Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dakota Hills 0

Alcester-Hudson 62, Garretson 7

Avon 52, Gayville-Volin High School 22

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 8, Parker 6

Canistota 57, Florence/Henry 6

Canton 28, Lennox 20

Chester 42, Arlington 6

Corsica/Stickney 54, Centerville 14

DeSmet 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Castlewood 16

Deuel 27, Webster 15

Elkton-Lake Benton 39, Deubrook 30

Estelline/Hendricks 48, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 20

Flandreau 34, Baltic 20

Groton Area 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Hamlin 57, Britton-Hecla 12

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Waverly-South Shore 38

Howard 54, Colman-Egan 20

Huron 41, Brookings 6

Ipswich 44, Northwestern 6

Leola-Frederick High School 53, Great Plains Lutheran 16

Mobridge-Pollock 40, Redfield 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Jim River 12

Parkston 16, Hanson 6

Pierre T F Riggs High School 62, Mitchell 8

Platte-Geddes 17, Kimball/White Lake 14, 2OT

Sioux Falls Christian 14, Dakota Valley 7

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41, Tea Area 30

Tri-Valley 46, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 22, Milbank 20, OT

Viborg-Hurley 34, Bon Homme 21

Wagner 32, TDAACDC 12

Warner 61, Potter County 6

West Central 35, Madison 7

WWSSC 22, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Yankton 31, Watertown 20

Thursday's Games

Little Wound 24, St. Francis Indian 22

Todd County 40, Pine Ridge 18