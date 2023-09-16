Lakota Tech officially debuted its new football stadium on Friday afternoon as the school hosted Hill City.

The Rangers crashed the party with a 30-0 road victory in Pine Ridge.

Hill City intercepted a pass and forced two fumbles to set the tone defensively. The Rangers did not provide individual stats from the game.

Riley Casey contributed most of the offensive production for the Tatanka with 102 all-purpose yards. The sophomore quarterback completed 5 of 8 passes for 79 yards with an interception and rushed 14 times for 23 yards.

G. White Jr. led all Lakota Tech receivers with two catches for 48 yards. Davonte Ross added two grabs for 31 yards.

White Jr. also led the Tatanka defense with six solo tackles and an interception. Tonche also intercepted a Rangers pass.

Lakota Tech (0-4) hosts Rapid City Christian next Friday in Pine Ridge, while Hill City (2-2) hosts Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 51, NEWELL 0: The Ranchers scored 45 points in the first half to pull away from the Irrigators on Friday in Newell.

Rylee Veal led Harding County/Bison with eight carries for 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns. R.J. Meyer added four runs for 100 yards and a touchdown, he also intercepted a pass.

Hayden Phil completed 3 of 4 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

William Juelfs led Newell with 16 carries for 59 yards. Newell lost three fumbles and threw three interceptions in the contest.

Harding County/Bison (5-0) returns to action next Thursday as it hosts Dupree at Ab Penn Field, while Newell (0-5) hosts Lemmon/McIntosh next Friday.

TEA AREA 66, DOUGLAS 8: The Titans scored 41 points in the first quarter and never looked back on Friday in Tea.

Tea Area racked 468 yards of total offense and 21 first downs, while limiting the Patriots to 141 yards of total offense and four first downs.

The Titans forced two fumbles and intercepted two passes, while Douglas forced two fumbles.

Patriots quarterback Aiden Russell completed 11 of 25 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Isaiah Brewer caught three passes for 95 yards and a score.

Steven Koper tallied five tackles, including four solo tackles for Douglas.

The Patriots (1-3) travel to face Brookings next Friday at Dana Dykhouse Stadium.

TIMBER LAKE 29, JONES COUNTY 20: Gavin Farlee gave the Panthers the lead for good with five minutes to play on Friday night in Murdo.

No further information was provided from the game.

Timber Lake (3-2) hosts Faith next Friday at Doug Kraft Field, while Jones County (1-4) hosts Kadoka Area.

Other Area Scores

Stats and summaries from these games were not provided.

Huron 14, Sturgis 10

Lennox 58, Custer 7

Chamberlain 46, Belle Fourche 0

Wall 48, White River 6

Philip 53, Dupree 0

Bennett County 28, New Underwood 12

Gregory 50, Irene-Wakonda 0

Corsica-Stickney 50, Burke 15

Lemmon-McIntosh 20, Faith 18

Little Wound 38, Standing Rock (N.D.) 6

Scores from around the state

The Associated Press

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Mobridge-Pollock 22

Alcester-Hudson 34, Chester 20

Avon 32, Hitchcock-Tulare 28

Beresford 27, Flandreau 0

Bon Homme 28, Stanley County 22

Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Canistota 24, Elkton-Lake Benton 12

Centerville 46, Gayville-Volin High School 40

Dakota Valley 42, Milbank 0

DeSmet 14, Wolsey-Wessington 6

Dell Rapids 48, Canton 30

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Arlington 8

Deubrook 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Deuel 24, Groton Area 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 36, McCook Central/Montrose 8

Estelline/Hendricks 14, Colman-Egan 6

Faulkton 50, Northwestern 0

Gregory 50, Irene-Wakonda 0

Hamlin 43, Leola-Frederick High School 8

Howard 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 18

Ipswich 44, Herreid/Selby Area 20

Jim River 20, Baltic 0

Kimball/White Lake 52, Potter County 0

Parker 18, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Parkston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Pierre T F Riggs High School 27, Yankton 14

Platte-Geddes 30, Viborg-Hurley 21

Sioux Falls Christian 21, Madison 15

Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Harrisburg 20

Sioux Valley 42, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6

Sully Buttes 38, Colome 14

Tiospa Zina Tribal 36, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0

Wagner 18, Sisseton 15

Warner 69, Castlewood 16

Watertown 41, Sioux Falls Washington 27

Waverly-South Shore 58, Florence/Henry 36

Webster 48, Dakota Hills 0

West Central 41, Vermillion 7

Woonsocket/WS/SC 41, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0