Hot Springs moved up one spot in the Class 11B South Dakota Prep Media football poll on Monday afternoon.
The Bison (4-1) moved up one spot to fourth in the class after a 24-point road victory over St. Thomas More on Saturday. Winner (5-0) stayed atop the class after defeating Lead-Deadwood 52-0 on Saturday in Deadwood.
In Class 11AA, Spearfish (3-1) stayed at No. 5 for the second-straight week. The Spartans are off to their best start to a season since 2016.
Wall moved up one spot in Class 9AA. The Eagles (4-1) downed White River 48-6 on Friday.
Philip and Harding County/Bison each moved up in the Class 9A poll this week. The Scotties (4-0) improved to No. 4 and the Ranchers (5-0) came in at No. 3.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (23) 4-0 115 1
2. O’Gorman 4-0 88 2
3. Jefferson 3-1 70 3
4. Harrisburg 2-2 41 4
5. Brandon Valley 2-2 30 5
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1
2. Yankton 3-1 82 2
3. Tea Area 3-1 75 3
4. Watertown 3-1 47 4
5. Spearfish 3-1 25 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (22) 4-0 114 1
2. West Central (1) 4-0 90 2
3. Canton 3-1 63 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 2-2 34 4
5. Lennox 3-1 33 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 5-0 114 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 5-0 93 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 51 4
4. Hot Springs 4-1 41 5
5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 21 3
Receiving votes: Deuel 18, Tri-Valley 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (19) 5-0 111 1
2. Hamlin (3) 5-0 93 2
3. Howard (1) 4-1 67 3
4. Wall 4-1 42 5
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-1 31 4
Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.
Class 9A
1. Canistota (20) 5-0 112 1
2. Warner (3) 4-0 94 2
3. Harding County/Bison 5-0 61 4
4. Philip 4-0 36 5
5. Alcester-Hudson 5-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 15, Gregory 4, Lyman 3, Deubrook Area 1.
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (23) 5-0 115 1
2. De Smet 4-1 92 2
3. Avon 4-1 67 4
4. Corsica-Stickney 4-1 34 RV
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-2 27 3
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10.
Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com