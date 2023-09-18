Hot Springs moved up one spot in the Class 11B South Dakota Prep Media football poll on Monday afternoon.

The Bison (4-1) moved up one spot to fourth in the class after a 24-point road victory over St. Thomas More on Saturday. Winner (5-0) stayed atop the class after defeating Lead-Deadwood 52-0 on Saturday in Deadwood.

In Class 11AA, Spearfish (3-1) stayed at No. 5 for the second-straight week. The Spartans are off to their best start to a season since 2016.

Wall moved up one spot in Class 9AA. The Eagles (4-1) downed White River 48-6 on Friday.

Philip and Harding County/Bison each moved up in the Class 9A poll this week. The Scotties (4-0) improved to No. 4 and the Ranchers (5-0) came in at No. 3.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (23) 4-0 115 1

2. O’Gorman 4-0 88 2

3. Jefferson 3-1 70 3

4. Harrisburg 2-2 41 4

5. Brandon Valley 2-2 30 5

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1

2. Yankton 3-1 82 2

3. Tea Area 3-1 75 3

4. Watertown 3-1 47 4

5. Spearfish 3-1 25 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 4-0 114 1

2. West Central (1) 4-0 90 2

3. Canton 3-1 63 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 2-2 34 4

5. Lennox 3-1 33 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.

Class 11B

1. Winner (22) 5-0 114 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 5-0 93 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 51 4

4. Hot Springs 4-1 41 5

5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 21 3

Receiving votes: Deuel 18, Tri-Valley 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 5-0 111 1

2. Hamlin (3) 5-0 93 2

3. Howard (1) 4-1 67 3

4. Wall 4-1 42 5

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-1 31 4

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.

Class 9A

1. Canistota (20) 5-0 112 1

2. Warner (3) 4-0 94 2

3. Harding County/Bison 5-0 61 4

4. Philip 4-0 36 5

5. Alcester-Hudson 5-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 15, Gregory 4, Lyman 3, Deubrook Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (23) 5-0 115 1

2. De Smet 4-1 92 2

3. Avon 4-1 67 4

4. Corsica-Stickney 4-1 34 RV

5. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-2 27 3

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10.