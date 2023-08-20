HOT SPRINGS — During fall camp Hot Springs head football coach Ben Kramer said his team has been ready to hit the field since May and it showed on Saturday afternoon.

Kramer's team scored five touchdowns in the first quarter of their season opener against Redfield and matched the intensity on the other side of the ball.

Hot Springs reached the end zone on half of their plays from scrimmage, limited Redfield to -19 yards of total offense and added 53-yard punt return for a touchdown on special teams.

The Bison dominated all three phases of the game to open the season and rumbled to a 55-0 mercy-rule victory in two quarters.

“The execution was basically flawless,” Kramer said. “You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

The Bison scored on seven of eight offensive series in the contest and only failed to reach the end zone on the final drive because they ran out of time.

Last season Hot Springs needed a 95-yard drive and 2-point conversion to best the Pheasants on the road. This season the team wanted to set the tone early.

“Last year, we didn’t show them who we really were,” Cam Maciejewski said. “We just wanted to come out with a bang and get some momentum going early in the season.”

Maciejewski paced the Bison backs with five carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his scores came on his team’s first two plays of the game.

Hot Springs (1-0) racked up 253 yards of total offense without attempting a pass and averaged 18.1 yards per carry.

Braden Peterson chipped in with three carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns of 54, 41 and six yards. He also added the first-quarter punt return for another score.

Kramer said the team didn’t look as sharp in their jamboree last Saturday and that it helped them prepare for kickoff this weekend.

“It gave us a lot to work on in practice,” Kramer said. “We came out blind against this team with a new coaching staff. We had no idea what they would run on offense or defense. We’re just really happy with the execution.”

The Bison defense flexed their muscles on the game’s opening drive. Redfield faced third-and-19 from its own 11, and Caleb Rickenback sacked the opposing quarterback inside the one to force a punt.

One play later, Hot Springs took the lead. It allowed two first downs in the contest and limited the Pheasants to .6 yards per play.

“We’ve been conditioning a lot, and it really showed,” Rickenbach said. “We were able to play with high intensity for the whole half.”

The senior linebacker racked up four sacks in the shortened game.

“The beauty of our defense is that it doesn’t have to be one guy,” Kramer said. “We have playmakers all over the field…We love that we have Rickenbach, but we don’t have to lean on him.”

Maciejewski played a significant role on defense as well and felt like the unit lived up to the expectations within the program.

“I’m impressed, but it’s just a standard for us,” the senior said. “And it’s going to continue to be for the rest of the season.”

Kramer didn’t view Saturday’s game as a statement and knows that his team has other tests looming on the schedule.

“They lost a lot of guys from last year,” he said. “I don’t think this is changes what East River (Class 11) B schools have to offer. It’s nothing against them, they’re just in a rebuilding process.”

The Bison return to action at 5 p.m. next Saturday when they travel to face McCook Central/Montrose in Salem.