HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs football team shocked the state last season when it won its first playoff game in a decade and made a run in the postseason.

The Bison nabbed wins over No. 10 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan and No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli in the postseason before falling to eventual champion Elk Point Jefferson in the state semifinals.

Hot Springs enters the year with lofty expectations and a host of returners but knows it has a target on its back in 2023.

“Our kids understand that we need to up our game,” head coach Ben Kramer said. “We can’t just sneak in. But they did everything they needed to do during the summer to get better. When you have a target on your back you have to get better and they’re way better.”

The Bison lost a couple of valuable pieces in quarterback Preston Iverson and running back Landon Iverson. The twin tandem accounted for 2,917 all-purpose yards and 41 touchdowns last season.

But Hot Springs brings back a talented group in the trenches and standout running back/linebacker Camron Maciejewski.

“We definitely have a lot of momentum,” the senior said. “It was weird losing some of those seniors but I think we’re starting to figure it out. It’s definitely different though.”

Maciejewski racked up 662 rushing yards on 64 carries and scored nine touchdowns last season.

On defense, he anchored a shutdown defense with 117 tackles, 91 solo tackles, 29 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

His efforts garnered attention from college coaches and Maciejewski received a scholarship offer this summer from Black Hills State.

He said competing at college camps this summer helped him fine-tune his skillset and made him a better player.

“Seeing that competition made me play a lot faster,” Maciejewski said. “I can translate that to our team and show them that if we get to that speed as a unit, we’ll be tough to beat.”

Kramer expects the offers to pile up this fall as Maciejewski takes on a bigger role as a senior leader.

The veteran coach said Maciejewski is one of several players who stepped up this offseason as vocal leaders and leaders by example.

“We have so many seniors and that leadership comes from all directions,” Kramer said. “They know how to do it the right way. There are times when they have to get on their teammates and it takes pressure off of us coaches because we don’t have to babysit all the time. It’s cool to stand back and look at how they’ve matured.”

Colin Iverson, Preston and Landon’s younger brother, also emerged as a key leader in locker room.

Colin started at linebacker last season and served as the squad’s backup quarterback and now he’s stepping in to fill his brother’s shoes. He said it’s been a clean transition to QB so far.

“It helps a lot,” the senior said. “They take a lot off of my shoulders. We also have good receivers that can catch the ball. It’s just nice to have good players around me.”

Colin specifically credited his returning offense and defensive lineman for putting in extra work this offseason to better themselves.

“Experience in high school football is everything,” Kramer said. “You don’t have to reteach things you just review it and pretty soon everything starts clicking…It’s huge for anybody. I don’t care what level you’re in, if you have an experienced offensive line you have a chance.”

The Bison open the season at 5 p.m. Saturday against Redfield at Woodward Field.

“We’ve been excited since May,” Kramer said. “The kids wanted to get right after it and we’ve been going hard since school got out and summer started.”