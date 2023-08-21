Hot Springs and Harding/County Bison made season debuts in the high school football media poll on Monday morning.

The Ranchers moved up to fifth in Class 9A after receiving votes in the preseason poll.

In Class 11B, Winner maintained its spot atop the class but lost two first-place votes after squeaking past Tri-Valley in triple overtime Friday. Hot Springs moved up to fifth in the class after a 55-0 victory over Redfield on Saturday.

Wall received two first-place votes in Class 9AA, one less than last week, but stayed put at No. 2.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (9) 66

2. Harrisburg (5) 62

3. Brandon Valley (1) 49

4. Jefferson (1) 37

5. O’Gorman 24

Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (14) 78

2. Tea Area (2) 64

3. Yankton 44

4. Brookings 24

5. Aberdeen Central 20

Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (14) 78

2. West Central 46

3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45

4. Canton (1) 42

5. Dakota Valley 16

Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (12) 1-0, 88 points

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (7) 1-0, 80 points

3. Sioux Valley 1-0, 55 points

4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0, 30 points

5. Hot Springs 1-0, 17 points

Receiving votes: Deuel 5, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5, Flandreau 4, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (16) 1-0, 91 points

2. Wall (2) 1-0, 71 points

3. Parkston 1-0, 57 points

4. Hamlin (1) 1-0, 46 points

5. Bon Homme 0-0, 11 points

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (18) 0-0, 94 points

2. Warner (1) 0-0, 69 points

3. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0, 60 points

4. Canistota 1-0, 38 points

5. Harding County/Bison 1-0, 15 points

Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Philip 2, Chester Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Hitchcock-Tulare (16) 1-0, 90 points

2. De Smet (3) 1-0, 77 points

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-0, 45 points

4. Faulkton Area 1-0, 36 points

5. Corsica-Stickney 1-0, 24 points

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 8, Avon 5.