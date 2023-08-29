SPEARFISH — The Spearfish football team entered the 2003 season as the smallest team in Class 11AA.

The Spartans' roster featured 42 players, and eight starters played both ways at the highest high school football level in South Dakota at the time.

Limited numbers didn’t phase the Spartans, as they amassed a 12-1 record and knocked off undefeated Aberdeen Central to win the state championship. They’re still the last team AA squad west of the Missouri River to win a state football title.

The players and coaches from that team returned to the Northern Hills on Friday night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their title during Spearfish’s season opener against St. Thomas More at Lyle Hare Stadium.

“This is cool because it’s a really special group of kids,” former Spearfish quarterback Matt Martin said. “I say kids because I’m almost 40 now. It was the players, coaches, staff and administrators.”

Gary Hoffman served as the head coach of the Spartans for four seasons and retired less than five months after leading the team to the pinnacle of the sport.

The state championship was a perfect ending for a 38-year career that included stints at high schools in three states, two colleges and a brief run in the Canadian Football League.

Upon retirement, he relocated to Minneapolis and took a job outside of sports to be closer to his family.

These days, Hoffman lives in Montreal, Canada. He moved up north five years ago to spend time with his grandchildren.

Hoffman said he enjoyed reconnecting with his former players this weekend and taking a trip down memory lane.

“There were a lot of great stories,” Hoffman said with a smile. “Some of them probably get built up a little more than usual. I wish a lot of these guys were this size when I was coaching them.”

The team held a celebration on Thursday night to reminisce and reconnect.

Martin said some former players wanted to throw the pads on for more go on Friday night.

“It feels like yesterday,” he said. “They maybe could last one series, but they still want to get on the field. It just goes by so fast. That’s why I tell these kids to enjoy the moment because all of a sudden, it’s 20 years later.”

The Spartans defeated a talented Aberdeen Central team 21-7 on Nov. 15, 2003, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Martin set the tone for Spearfish with a 73-yard touchdown pass to Josh Stadler that broke a scoreless tie with 6:12 left in the third quarter. He finished the night with 124 passing yards on 6 of 13 passing with a touchdown and two picks.

John Soriano handled most of the responsibility in the run game with 26 carries for 126 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Spartans defense sealed the deal with two interceptions in the final 12 minutes.

“It’s always a great feeling when a small school beats a big school after getting told all the time that you can’t do it,” Hoffman said. “It was a situation where they had something to prove, and they proved it with no problem at all.”

Hoffman gave all the credit for winning the title to his players, whom he watched grow from freshmen to champions in his short tenure.

“It was a culmination of four years going through the whole system,” Hoffman said. “Believing in the system ended with a state championship. And all the guys that came before them helped with the whole program…it was all of the other guys that helped all the way through and were such great leaders.”

Martin said it’s an extraordinary honor to be the last West River school to win a title in Class AA. He added that he’s constantly reminded of the 2003 team's impact when he watches the football state championship games.

“There’s always that Spearfish shoutout,” Martin said. “It’s a cool honor to have that. To think that it’s been 20 years and that hasn’t happened tells me how impactful that team was.”