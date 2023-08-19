Rapid City Christian got off to a slow start against Lead-Deadwood on Friday, but once Simon Kieffer heated up it was off to the races.

The Comets quarterback led his team on a 12-play, 86-yard scoring drive at the start of the second quarter and capped it with a six-yard rushing touchdown to spark the offense.

Kieffer went on to account for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) and racked up 404 yards of total offense. The junior’s 334 passing yards eclipsed the school’s previous single-game record of 316 yards set by Kieffer last season.

The Comets stood strong defensively to capitalize on strong quarterback play and blank the Golddiggers 44-0 at Duininck Field.

“That’s great. He played really well,” Christian coach Matt McIntosh said when he learned the news after the game. “We wanted to get our running game going and he got a couple of rushing touchdowns…But I’m excited to see him continue to develop as a passing quarterback.”

The Comets (1-0) struggled offensively early in the game.

On Christian’s only drive of the first quarter, it moved the ball but two false starts, a hold and an ineligible receiver downfield forced a punt on fourth-and-goal from the 40.

“It was a little sloppy but we got it going,” Kieffer said. “It definitely helped when the sun set. We were sloppy in the first half and know we can’t play that way against STM but it worked tonight.”

The Comets started to open things up offensively in the following frame by using Kieffer as a runner and picking up the tempo.

He finished the night with 70 rushing yards on eight carries with rushing touchdowns of six and seven yards in the second.

Kieffer utilized the zone read effectively in the contest.

At one point a host of Golddiggers tacklers swarmed running back Braylon Marshall and the sideline official started to get the spot, but Kieffer had pulled the ball and scampered for a first down.

“That's what our offense is going to be about,” McIntosh said. “We’ll have his little misdirection in the running game and you will have to pick your poison on who you want to tackle. His ability to run with the football is special, and it's gonna help us a lot this year.”

Kieffer credited his young offensive line for opening up lanes against a formidable Lead-Deadwood front.

“Our line did great tonight,” he said. “It can be hard when I’m picking whether to run or hand it off. The line just created huge holes. It’s pretty easy when you see a hole that’s wide open in front of you.”

The Comets defense limited Lead-Deadwood to 128 yards of total offense and allowed 3.2 yards per play. They also forced a fumble and Lars Kieffer nabbed a pick six with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

Malachi Maseman led the unit with 12 tackles and caught a 25-yard pass on offense. He joked that Simon missed him on a couple of pass plays but made sure to give him credit for a solid night.

“He gave me a couple of bad balls,” Maseman said with a chuckle. “But no he really put it on tonight, even with pressure in his face.”

Kieffer said the defensive output made his job a lot easier on the other side of the ball.

“It gives you a feeling of ease when you know they’re putting up a zero,” Kieffer said. “The defense was great and they were really good last year. I know that they’re going to do that week in and week out.”

Christian benefits from a bye next week before it travels to face rival St. Thomas More on Aug. 25.