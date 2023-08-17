The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in 8% fewer vehicles than last year’s event but that didn’t decrease the workload for the small community.

The SDHSAA allowed the Sturgis-Brown High School football team to start practice earlier than its counterparts in Class 11AA.

The provision gave players and coaches a 10-day dead period during the rally and allowed them to help their community accommodate the swarm of bikers in their tiny town.

Some of the Scoopers utilized the reprieve to take a vacation but most of them spent the week working, including head coach Kris Koletzky.

Koletsky took up residence behind the bar at the Loud American Roadhouse and didn’t notice a huge difference in spite of the smaller crowd.

“It was pretty similar to years in the past,” he said. “I don’t think it was quite as busy but it was honestly pretty similar. We had a few boys (from the team) working at the Loud. It was good because they’re one of the places that are one of our biggest sponsors of the football team.”

The Loud American employs a lot of Sturgis students during the rally.

Koletsky appreciates the restaurant’s owners for providing opportunities at the school and sees working during the rally as an opportunity to give back.

“The owners there have been generous to us,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I come back to work for them. It also gives me a little bit of extra money as a teacher to have during the school year.”

Koletsky doesn’t expect his players to spend much time focusing on football during the rally.

But he and the coaching staff spent every spare moment planning for the upcoming season.

“During the little bit of time you have before work, we were working on practice plans and looking at film,” he said. “We were definitely planning ahead and getting ready for this week. We have to get prepared for Central.”

The Scoopers returned to the practice field on Monday in preparation for their season opener on Aug. 25 against Rapid City Central at Woodle Field.

Koletsky was pleased with the turnout to the team’s first practice after the rally.

“The kids got back and we’re back at it,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of kids saying ‘coach I’m sick or anything. They were enthusiastic to get back at it too, so that was good.”

Hitting pause doesn’t cause much of an issue with Sturgis’ playbook install but it does pose a physical challenge with conditioning.

“There were some yellow and white faces toward the end yesterday,” Koletsky said. “Their bodies probably aren’t in the best shape with a lack of sleep and everything. It’s a challenge to get them back on a good regiment of eating right, sleeping right and staying hydrated.”