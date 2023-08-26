Friday's Games

Sturgis pushes past Cobblers in season opener

STURGIS – The Sturgis Brown football team nabbed a second-straight win over Rapid City Central on Friday at Woodle Field despite graduating key pieces from last year’s squad.

The Scoopers relied on the play-making ability of their wide receivers and a solid second half to pick up a 20-7 home victory and start the season on a winning note.

Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky lauded his upperclassmen for setting the tone in the team’s opener.

“I'm proud of our seniors who came out to play and led,” Koletsky said. “Our running backs did great. And when they’re doing great, our offensive line did their job.”

The Scoopers (1-0) nearly doubled Central’s offensive production by racking up 344 total yards and limiting the Cobblers to 175 yards of total off.

It took nearly six minutes for either team to move the chains, but Sturgis found momentum on a 26-yard touchdown run by Owen Udager to take a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

The Cobblers (0-1) responded in the second quarter by recovering a fumble at the Scoopers’ 13-yard line. A few plays later, Zack Soderlin capped the short drive by leaping into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 before halftime.

“We started out kind of flat that first half,” Sturgis quarterback Aidan Hedderman said. “In the second half, we just came out playing, and our offense was rolling.”

Hedderman scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on a 27-yard run on his team’s opening possession of the frame.

The Scoopers added insurance with eight minutes left in the contest on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hedderman to wide receiver Teigen Wormstadt. A missed extra point rounded out the 13-point Sturgis win.

Central head coach Brandon Colpitts credited the Scoopers for a hard-nosed win and said he wants to continue to see improvement in his team’s mentality.

“You could see their body language, and that’s something we got to work on,” Colpitts said. “Just being disciplined. But at the end of the day, we didn’t win the battle at the line of scrimmage. They kicked out butts up front on offense and defense.”

Hedderman paced the Scoopers with 138 passing yards and 118 rushing yards. He also contributed to two of the four goals Sturgis scored.

Udager chipped in with nine carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Central quarterback Ryan Wetch went 11 of 22 passing for 141 yards and threw two interceptions. Kaden Mathiew caught four of those passes for 59 yards.

Koletsky credited Central for showing improvement over the offseason.

“To come and get this first victory, it’s great, but I do not want to let it diminish the job coach Colpitts is doing at Central,” Koletsky said. “You can see the improvement. We can see these guys are tougher.”

Sturgis returns to action at 6 p.m. next Friday at Woodle Field to face Mitchell.

Central hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln at 3 p.m. next Saturday in the Rushmore Bowl at O’Harra Stadium.

-By Mackenzie Dahlberg

PHILIP AREA 22, WALL 12: The Scotties stunned Wall on Friday night at Philip High School with their first victory over the Eagles since 2014.

Philip's win snapped a 13-game overall winning streak for the Eagles dating back to Nov. 5, 2021. It also ended Wall's 13-game home winning streak dating back to Nov. 6, 2020.

No further stats were provided from this game.

Wall (1-1) returns to action next Friday at New Underwood, while Philip (1-0) travels to Bennett County.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 28, KADOKA AREA 26: The Ranchers outscored the Kougars 16-14 to secure a home victory Friday at Ab Penn Stadium and remain unbeaten.

Harding County/Bison's Rylee Veal dominated on the ground with 23 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Gus Stout answered the bell on the ground for Kadoka Area with 33 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ranchers (2-0) return to action next Friday at Faith, while the Kougars (0-2) host Lyman.

AVON 62, BURKE 28: Avon racked up 429 yards of total offense to knock off Burke on Friday night at Toldstedt Field.

Eli Bartling completed 6 of 12 passes for 55 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cougars. Gentry Bartling rushed seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Burke (0-2) returns to action next Friday at Alcester-Hudson.

JONES COUNTY 56, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 6: The Coyotes utilized a pair of strong performances on the ground to secure a lopsided victory in Murdo.

Kaden Kinsley racked up 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Bryer Kinsley totaled 140 rushing yards and a score to pace Jones County.

The Coyotes (1-1) return to action next Friday as they host White River.

WINNER 46, WAGNER 6: The top-ranked Warriors rushed for nearly 400 yards to secure a road victory over Wagner Friday night.

Karson Keiser rushed for 163 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Winner. Aidan Barfus added 128 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.

The Warriors racked up 374 rushing yards on 35 carries.

Winner (2-0) returns to action next Friday when it hosts Webster Area.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 27, RAPID CITY STEVENS 7: The Warriors stifled Stevens to open the season with a victory on Friday at Howard Wood Field.

No further stats were provided from this game.

The Raiders return home to host Douglas next Saturday in the Rushmore Bowl at O'Harra Stadium.

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 48, GREGORY 32: The Warbirds rode the arm of quarterback Caleb Richmond to knock off the top-ranked Gorillas on Friday in Wolsey.

No further stats were provided from this game.

Gregory (0-1) returns to action next Friday at home against Platte-Geddes.

HERREID-SELBY AREA 24, TIMBER LAKE 13: HSA used a strong ground attack to push past the Panthers on Friday night.

Gracen Hansen threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Farlee for Timber Lake. Farlee added an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Timber Lake (1-1) returns to action on Friday as it hosts Newell at Doug Kraft Field.

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 38, Corsica/Stickney 8

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Flandreau 2

Britton-Hecla 44, Florence/Henry 16

Canistota 30, Howard 18

Canton 30, Sioux Falls Christian 16

Chester 63, Centerville 34

Clark/Willow Lake 6, Webster 0

Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0

Dell Rapids 44, Madison 13

Deubrook 44, Colman-Egan 14

Deuel 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 6

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Freeman Academy/Marion 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Gayville-Volin High School 42, Colome 22

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waverly-South Shore 0

Groton Area 56, Redfield 6

Hamlin 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0

Herreid/Selby Area 24, Timber Lake 13

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 10

Lemmon/McIntosh 22, Dupree 6

Lennox 42, Chamberlain 29

Lyman 36, New Underwood 12

Milbank 9, Beresford 0

Mobridge-Pollock 42, Dakota Hills 8

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 19

Parkston 46, Platte-Geddes 0

Pierre T F Riggs High School 32, Aberdeen Central 0

Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 12

Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, Harrisburg 21, OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Sioux Falls Washington 21, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Valley 42, Sisseton 7

Stanley County 38, DeSmet 30

Tea Area 27, Huron 26

Tri-Valley 45, Parker 13

Viborg-Hurley 50, Garretson 0

Warner 41, Leola/Frederick 0

Watertown 33, Brookings 0

White River 40, Bennett County 22

Winner 46, Wagner 6

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Gregory 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 59, Scotland 13

Yankton 42, Mitchell 0