SPEARFISH — The Spearfish football team jumped out to a hot start and relied on its stingy defense to hold on against Brookings on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Seth Hamilton started the squad with a bang when he located Dylon Doren for a 61-yard touchdown pass on the Spartans’ opening drive. They added two more first-half touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead at the break.

Defensively, Spearfish shut down the Bobcats, holding them to 184 yards, forcing two turnovers and putting up a goose egg.

The fifth-ranked Spartans kept up the momentum to secure a 31-0 victory.

“Our defense did a phenomenal job,” Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said. “They stepped up. We had 11 guys to the ball on every play. They paid attention to the small details, and the big picture took care of itself.”

The victory gave Spearfish (3-1) its best start to a season since 2016, when it opened with the same record. That team, led by Chad McCarty, finished 6-5 and won the school’s last playoff game before losing in the Class AA State Semifinals.

Caden Langenfield anchored the defense and intercepted a Brookings pass in the red zone with five minutes left in the third quarter.

“This is super awesome for us,” the senior said. “For us to shut out a big East River school feels great. I’m so proud of our guys. The way we’ve come together as a team is awesome.”

When Langenfield nabbed the pick, Brookings had fumbled the ball three times and thrown a few risky passes but managed to keep the ball out of harm's way.

The play lit a spark in the team ahead of the final quarter after it struggled to take advantage of opportunities in the third.

Wademan said Langenfield plays a vital role on his team’s defense.

“He’s our senior leader out there on defense,” Wademan said. “He does a phenomenal job. He’s a big part of the defense.”

Hamilton took advantage of his strong start by completing 23 of 32 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior signal caller relied heavily on Doren and Langenfield in the absence of South Dakota State commit Braden Delahoyde, who suffered a knee injury last week against Douglas.

“That was huge,” Hamilton said. “Obviously, losing a D1 athlete like Braden sucks and hurts our team a lot. But a lot of dudes have been stepping up and working a lot harder. It’s nice to see that as I’m building trust with those guys.”

Doren caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Langenfield hauled in 10 catches for 124 yards and a score.

Hamilton said the team’s excellent week of practice was on full display against the Bobcats and credited his defense for playing all out.

“We got a lot of rest when the defense was stepping up and making plays,” he said. “They forced the ball out, forced turnovers on downs and it was huge for our offense because it gives us a lot of confidence.”

Hunter Walters set the tone on the ground with 19 carries for 86 yards and a three-yard touchdown run. Evan Wilson added another 3-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Hamilton also contributed on special teams, going 4 for 4 on extra points and connecting on a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans return to action next Friday to host Belle Fourche at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Spearfish hopes to see continued improvement, particularly close to the goal line. The Spartans went 3 for 5 in the red zone with two rushing touchdowns and a field goal.

“I’ve got to do a better job calling plays that give us the best opportunity to score,” Wademan said. “I’ll get better with that. That’s two weeks in a row that I’ve got to execute better in the red zone. The kids are doing a phenomenal job executing.”