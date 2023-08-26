SPEARFISH — The Spearfish football team was locked in a dogfight with St. Thomas More in the first half on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium.

At halftime, the Spartans and Cavaliers entered their respective locker room gridlocked at 21, and STM looked to have the upper hand.

Spearfish broke free in the second half, though, with a fury of explosive plays and a stalwart defensive effort.

The Spartans put their foot on the gas to secure a 51-27 home victory and open the season with their first win over the Cavaliers in 13 tries.

“Our guys just played together,” Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said. “Our guys were looking for teammates to celebrate with when things went up, and when things were down, they were looking to pick each other up. That was fun to see tonight.”

Depth plagued STM’s 25-man roster down the stretch as it tried to keep up with the Spartans.

First-year Cavaliers head coach Austin Hagen said Spearfish won the game in the trenches.

“The depth hurt us a little bit,” Hagen said. “I think we are in good shape, but it is a thing. You can’t take anything away from Spearfish. They’re an explosive team with a lot of athletes, and they’re well coached.”

The Spartans logged nine explosive plays of 15 yards or more in the contest.

South Dakota State commit Brayden Delahoyde accounted for four of those plays and finished with 291 all-purpose yards. He caught touchdowns of 74, 44 and 45 yards and added an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

“I was very, very impressed,” Wademan said. “He’s a big player on our team, but everybody’s right there with him. But we love him, and we’re excited for him.”

Spearfish suffered a 21-0 loss to STM in last season’s opener and fell in overtime to STM in 2021.

Delahoyde said it meant a lot for the Spartans to get off to a strong start against the Cavs.

“To come out like this in the first game of the season, we’re looking good,” the senior said. “I’m excited for the season and what the rest of the boys come with. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Spearfish excelled on special teams Friday night.

The Spartans blocked a punt, benefited from a safety on a punt at the goal line, returned a punt for a touchdown and blocked an extra point.

“Special teams was huge for us,” Wademan said. “We believe that it’s a third of the game, and we practice it hard and often.”

Spearfish also dominated the field position battle in the final 24 minutes. St. Thomas More started six of eight second-half drives inside its own 30-yard line, including one at the one.

STM’s Lee Neugebauer completed 13 of 31 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In the first half, the senior tallied completed seven passes greater than 20 yards, but he only managed 48 passing yards in the second half.

“They kept getting those longer passes on us,” Delahoyde said. “We talked to our DBs (at halftime) and got them figured out. We were able to cover them up pretty well, and after that, we got it done.”

Spearfish quarterback Seth Hamilton completed 9 of 15 passes for 254 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

STM returns to action in its home opener against Rapid City Christian next Friday.

“We’ll get back to practice on Monday, and they’re going to work their tails off,” Hagen said. “They’re in a good mood, and they want to play hard and go finish a game.”

The Spartans hit the field next Friday in a road bout with Yankton at Crane-Youngworth Field.

“We have a lot of potential on this team but a long way to go,” Wademan said. “We’re excited to get back to work. We’ll celebrate this win tonight and get back to work in the morning.”