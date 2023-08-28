The Spearfish football team moved up to fifth in Class 11AA after an impressive victory over St. Thomas More on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Sturgis Brown also received votes in Class 11AA after defeating Rapid City Central for the second-straight season.

Winner remained atop Class 11B with 19 first-place votes and Hot Springs stayed at No. 5 in the class.

Wall dropped from second to fifth in Class 9AA and did not receive any first-place votes for the first time this season.

In Class 9A, Gregory fell from first to fourth and Harding County/Bison stayed at No. 5. Philip received nine votes after besting the Eagles for the first time since 2014 but did not crack the top five.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 28 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Next week’s poll will come out on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 1-0 114 1

2. Jefferson (4) 1-0 97 4

3. O’Gorman 1-0 65 5

4. Harrisburg 0-1 54 2

5. Brandon Valley 0-1 30 3

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 1-0 119 1

2. Tea Area (1) 1-0 86 2

3. Yankton 1-0 81 3

4. Watertown 1-0 48 RV

5. Spearfish 1-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 6, Huron 3, Sturgis 3, Brookings 2.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (23) 1-0 119 1

2. West Central 1-0 88 2

3. Canton (1) 1-0 75 4

4. Dakota Valley 1-0 47 5

5. Sioux Falls Christian 0-1 20 3

Receiving votes: Lennox 10, Madison 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (19) 2-0 115 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (5) 2-0 99 2

3. Sioux Valley 2-0 70 3

4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 42 4

5. Hot Springs 2-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (13) 2-0 102 3

2. Hamlin (9) 2-0 94 4

3. Howard (2) 1-1 64 1

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 2-0 47 RV

5. Wall 1-1 43 2

Receiving votes: Stanley County 5, Bon Homme 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.

Class 9A

1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 2-0 109 3

2. Warner (8) 1-0 95 2

3. Canistota (2) 2-0 78 4

4. Gregory 0-1 43 1

5. Harding County/Bison 2-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Philip 9, Castlewood 3, Chester Area 3.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (24) 2-0 120 4

2. De Smet 1-1 67 2

3. Avon 2-0 64 RV

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 1-1 46 1

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 32 3

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Potter County 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Arlington 3.