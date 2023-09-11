Spearfish returned to the fifth spot in the Class 11AA media poll on Tuesday after a one-week hiatus.

The Spartans (2-1) bounced back with a lopsided road victory over Douglas.

Hot Springs remained at No. 5 in Class 11B despite taking Class 11A No. 1 Dell Rapids to the wire on Friday night at Woodward Field.

Wall stayed at No. 5 in Class 9AA after rolling past Kadoka Area on Saturday.

In Class 9A, Harding County/Bison moved up from fifth to fourth and Philip moved into the poll.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (25) 3-0 125 1

2. O’Gorman 3-0 92 3

3. Jefferson 2-1 68 2

4. Harrisburg 2-1 64 4

5. Brandon Valley 1-2 20 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3, Washington 3.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (24) 3-0 124 1

2. Yankton 3-0 93 3

3. Tea Area (1) 2-1 82 2

4. Watertown 2-1 46 4

5. Spearfish 2-1 21 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Huron 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 3-0 122 1

2. West Central (1) 3-0 95 2

3. Canton (2) 3-0 83 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 1-2 28 RV

5. Lennox 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 21.

Class 11B

1. Winner (24) 4-0 124 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 4-0 100 2

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-0 67 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 44 4

5. Hot Springs 3-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 11, Tri-Valley 3.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (21) 3-0 121 1

2. Hamlin (3) 4-0 97 2

3. Howard (1) 3-1 68 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-0 47 4

5. Wall 3-1 33 5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 7, Stanley County 2.

Class 9A

1. Canistota (12) 4-0 112 2

2. Warner (13) 3-0 111 1

3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 62 3

4. Harding County/Bison 4-0 50 4

5. Philip 3-0 29 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Alcester-Hudson 4, Lyman 1.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (25) 4-0 125 1

2. De Smet 3-1 97 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-1 71 3

4. Avon 3-1 41 4

5. Herreid/Selby Area 3-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4.