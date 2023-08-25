The Rapid City Stevens football team last put together a winning season in 2010.

The Raiders turned heads at the start of last season with a 2-0 start and win over Sioux Falls Washington. But they struggled down the stretch and lost eight of nine to close the year.

Stevens head coach Michael Scott said consistency will be the key to turning the corner in 2023.

“We have the talent,” Scott said. “We have big guys in the trenches on both sides. We have some speedy guys. We have some guys that are bangers. We just have to put it all together.”

The Raiders bring back 27 seniors after graduating 17 in the offseason.

Scott said he’s excited about the upcoming campaign because of the maturity in the locker room but knows they’ll miss a few key pieces from 2022.

“Last year, we had a really good senior class,” Scott said. “But the class we have now can play football. If they can figure some things out, we have a really good opportunity to be a very solid ball club this year.”

Offensively, the squad returns its primary downfield threat in Cael Meisman. He transferred to Stevens from rival Rapid City Central last season and made an immediate impact.

The senior hopes to continue his success in 2023 while putting his team in a position to make strides.

“I want to have a .500 record,” Meisman said. “I just want to help my teammates out and get them open by drawing double teams on the field. Then we can put balls in the end zone.”

The Raiders graduated quarterback Jed Jenson and running back Luke Hansen. But Scott expects big things from his new QB Jacob Johnston and running back Marquise Walker, who relocated to the area this summer from South Mountain High School in Phoenix.

Stevens also needs to replace All-State receiver Julian Scott, who graduated and moved on to attend Northern State.

For Michael Scott, football is different without his son Julian on the field with him, but the two still manage to keep in touch and talk shop as often as their schedules allow.

“It hit me at (team) camp (this summer) when we went there,” Michael Scott said. “I’ve been blessed to coach him since he was a little guy. It was nice to look across the field and see him but it’s awesome to see him with an opportunity to play in college.”

Outside of missing Julian as a son, Michael Scott will also miss his production on the field. Julian racked up 916 yards of total offense last year and scored seven touchdowns.

“I miss him but I care about these young men and have great relationships with them,” Michael Scott said. “For me I have to figure out how to coach without his speed but I have quite a few young players that will be special players.”

Jacob Johnston will line up at quarterback for the Raiders. The senior sat behind Jenson for the last three seasons and is eager to take advantage of his opportunity to lead the offense.

“He’s been in the program for four years and waited patiently,” Michael Scott said. “He’s a solid kid. He can play football and he’s a smart young man.”

Tate Crosswait anchored the Raiders' defense last season. The linebacker racked up 122 tackles (41 solo), 6 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Crosswait has high hopes for his unit this season with plenty of experience returning.

“I look to my left and see a brother,” the senior said. “I look to my right and see a brother. I look behind me and see a brother. I know them so well that I can trust them. And I believe in them.”

The Raiders open the season at 5 p.m. MT against Sioux Falls Washington at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

“I’m really excited to go to Washington,” Crosswait said. “I’m happy that our first games are on the road because then we get hungry for the home games. Hopefully we can walk off with a win there and move on to Douglas.”

