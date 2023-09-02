St. Thomas More football players rewarded their first-year head coach Austin Hagen with a Gatorade bath when the final horn sounded on Friday night.

The Cavaliers and Rapid City Christian exchanged blows in a muggy four-quarter slugfest at the STM Football Stadium.

Neither squad found a flow offensively, but both defenses stepped up to make plays.

In the end, the Cavaliers made a few more and scored the game’s only touchdown to secure a 7-0 home victory over their crosstown rivals.

“They’ve been working hard to get out here and finish a game,” Hagen said. “Our offense was very lackluster. But our defense put up a goose egg on the board, and it was huge. I’m just happy for our guys.”

Christian (1-1) racked up 210 yards of total offense, but four turnovers stifled any momentum. STM (1-1) managed just 69 yards of total offense and turned it over twice but took advantage of field position to get an edge.

Hagen took over the program this summer, and the Cavaliers fielded a group of 27 players this weekend.

Due to their limited numbers, many starters, including starting quarterback Lee Neugebauer, play both ways.

The senior completed a modest 6 of 14 passes for 36 yards and threw two interceptions. But he made up for it with two interceptions at linebacker, including the one that sealed the game with less than a minute to play.

Neugebauer said he heard Christian make a familiar audible call that set him to put the game to bed.

“I heard it, the coaches heard it and everybody heard it,” Neugebauer said. “So I just sat in the flats and knew he was going to hit that short side. I read it, it got tipped by one of our linemen, and it was a great feeling I’ve never experienced before.”

Hagen said the toughness required by his players to gut out the victory with limited rest made the victory sweeter.

“We always preach attitude and effort,” Hagen said. “Like I said before, we do everything we can to try and be 1-0 (each week). Whether we’re up 40 or down 40, our attitude shouldn’t change, and I think tonight we showcased that.”

STM scored the game’s only touchdown on a one-yard run by Chase Donnelly with 9:42 left in the first half. The run capped a six-play, 16-yard drive that began when Christian fumbled the snap on a punt.

Mistakes plagued the Comets throughout the contest. They threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and committed 15 penalties for 103 yards.

“We made a lot of bad choices out there,” Christian coach Matt McIntosh said. “We threw a handful of interceptions. Some of them were good plays on defense, but some were poor reads…(but) we played pretty dang good on defense.”

The Comets return to action next Friday to host Custer at Hart Ranch.

“We have a 24-hour rule to think about it and watch film, then we move on,” McIntosh said. “But this one is going to bother me until next year.”

Neugebauer said he missed Hagen’s Gatorade bath but enjoyed watching it from afar.

“I just turned around and saw him jumping up and down,” he said. “I’m sure he enjoyed it. He’s a great guy, and I couldn’t ask for a better coach.”

Hagen made sure to credit his players for the win and gave props to Neuegebauer for gutting it out on both sides of the ball.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for him,” Hagen said. “He works hard. He’s a phenomenal athlete. I’m just happy he’s able to showcase his skills on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Cavaliers travel to Belle Fourche next Friday to face the Broncs at Lou Graslie Field.

Hagen hopes to see a more cohesive game offensively next weekend.

“We just have to look back at the things we did wrong and figure out how we got beat up front like that,” he said. “We’re going to fix those things and try to progress with what we did well.”