The St. Thomas More football team enters the season with 27 players on its varsity roster.

Eight seniors graduated from last year’s squad, and a few others transferred out of the program after long-time head coach Wayne Sullivan took an assistant principal at Sturgis Brown High School.

Austin Hagen took the reigns from Sullivan in June when the Cavaliers named him as just their second coach in school history.

Hagen said stepping into his first head coaching job has been an easy adjustment thanks to the support received from the community. Still, he acknowledged that roster management posed a significant challenge.

“We’re not rebuilding, we’re just reloading,” he told The Journal early in fall camp. “St. Thomas More has done a very good job of that even before I got here three years ago. It’s a next guy up mentality to fill those voids.”

STM went 5-4 in an injury-marred 2022 season and ended the season with a 27-10 road loss to Deuel in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs.

The Cavaliers entered the year with high expectations behind quarterback Lee Neugebauer. But in the second quarter of the team’s opener, the signal-caller went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Thankfully, Neugebauer was a junior and now he’s fully recovered, still with STM and eager to step on the gridiron for one last go-round.

“I’m feeling good,” the senior said. “My ankle healed perfectly fine. We’re just looking to come back and hit even harder this year.”

This season is more about continuing a tradition of success than starting over, even with some attrition.

Sullivan served in the post for 32 years. He took the Cavs to the DakotaDome for six state championship games, and his teams won a host of Black Hills Conference titles in the process.

“It’d be silly of me to change too much,” Hagen said. “He built this program into what it is and built the culture of the program. We believe in the tradition of this football culture and in continuing that.”

Neugebauer said that while the tradition and core values remain the same, he expects fans to see some differences on the field.

“It gives us a reason to play even harder because of the unfortunate event that happened to Wayne,” Neugebauer said. “It’s just going to give us more motivation to stay locked in, grind as much as we can and see how far we can make it this season.”

Coaching changes are often most difficult for players in the locker room.

Neugebauer said the transition at STM has been tough on him but that leadership is always challenging.

“Nothing comes easy, especially as a quarterback on the team,” he said. “Everyone expects you to be a leader. You have to make sure all the little kids are on the same page because you never know when something could go wrong. They always have to be ready.”

Hagen and Neugebauer’s pre-existing relationship helped ease the transition.

“I’ve been coaching quarterbacks for the last three years,” Hagen said. “It’s kind of convenient, and we have a great relationship. He knows what I expect and it makes the job a lot easier.”

Hagen served as STM’s quarterbacks coach since Neugebauer’s freshman season in 2020, and the pair developed a strong bond.

“Now he’s kind of doing quarterback and head coaching duties,” Neugebauer said. “It helps quite a bit. It’s the same thing but more and more every day.”

The Cavaliers open the season at 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Spearfish at Lyle Hare Stadium.

