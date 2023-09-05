The Sturgis Brown football team dominated Mitchell last Friday to open the season 2-0 for the first time since 2010.

As a result, the Scoopers cracked the South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the first time this season ranking fifth in Class 11AA. Spearfish fell out of the poll in the class after a loss to Yankton but received votes.

Winner remained in the top spot in Class 11B and received 22 first-place votes. Hot Springs remained fifth in the class.

Wall stayed at No. 5 in Class 9AA.

In Class 9A Gregory dropped out of the rankings after an 0-2 start and Philip debuted at No. 5. Harding County/Bison moved up to fourth this week.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 2-0 111 1

2. Jefferson (3) 2-0 92 2

3. O’Gorman 2-0 68 3

4. Harrisburg 1-1 51 4

5. Washington 1-1 12 NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1

2. Tea Area (1) 2-0 83 2

3. Yankton 2-0 75 3

4. Watertown 2-0 48 4

5. Sturgis 2-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Spearfish 6, Brookings 2.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 2-0 114 1

2. West Central 2-0 86 2

3. Canton (1) 2-0 73 3

4. Dakota Valley 2-0 47 4

5. Lennox 2-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 93 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 58 4

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 37 2

5. Hot Springs 3-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 12, Tri-Valley 3.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 3-0 111 1

2. Hamlin (3) 3-0 89 2

3. Howard (1) 2-1 64 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 46 4

5. Wall 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 6, Stanley County 3.

Class 9A

1. Warner (13) 2-0 103 2

2. Canistota (8) 3-0 96 3

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 2-1 64 1

4. Harding County/Bison 3-0 44 5

5. Philip 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 7, Gregory 6, Castlewood 2, Chester Area 1, Lyman 1.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (23) 3-0 115 1

2. De Smet 2-1 89 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-1 59 4

4. Avon 2-1 27 3

5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 20, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Potter County 1.