STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown football team lost talented pieces off of last year’s squad.

The Scoopers graduated nine seniors this offseason including starting quarterback Owen Cass. Cass’ primary weapon at wide receiver Tyan Buus also left the program and transferred to play his senior season for Pierre T.F. Riggs.

Sturgis head coach Kris Koletzky said the coaching staff focused on developing talent and staying healthy during fall camp.

“Every coach goes through it. It’s just a roller coaster,” Koletzky said. “Now you may have a kid or two come in or lose a kid that goes to another school or moves somewhere. But kids are going to step up.”

Sturgis went 4-6 in 2022 to compile its best record since the 2020 season.

Senior Owen Udager acknowledged that replacing key players poses a challenge but he feels the guys in the locker room are up to the task.

“The losses that we had are going to hurt us in big ways,” the running back/linebacker said. “But there are guys on this team that can step up and fill in those gaps. And I'm just happy to be back. It's my senior year and I'm going to make the most of it.”

Despite the losses, Sturgis boasts a team with more veteran experience than a year ago. Its roster features 29 upperclassmen with 12 seniors and 17 juniors.

“The production is going to be there,” Koletsky said. “It's just going to be somebody else in a different way.”

Koletsky said there will be some players that burst on the scene this year after paying their dues in smaller roles.

“There might be a kid on special teams who’s now going to be a starter,” he said. “He has effort, a good attitude, he’s going to work hard and he’s bought in. You can see that coming, that those are the kids who are going to have an impact.”

Aiden Hedderman played defense for the Scoopers last season and has transitioned to quarterback.

The senior certainly possesses playmaking speed as the twice-reigning Class AA 100-meter hurdles champion. This spring Hedderman set a personal record with a gold medal time of 14.47 seconds at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The key for the Scoopers coaching staff this fall has been tweaking their systems to accommodate the strengths of new personnel.

“As a coach you adapt,” Koletsky said. “Obviously we don’t have a guy that can throw the ball like Owen Cass but we have guys that can throw and run. You just adapt, alter your offense a little bit and change your offense to match the kids that you have.”

Kickoff for Sturgis’ opener against Central is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Woodle Field.

The Scoopers opened last season with a 38-0 road win over the Cobblers, their first victory over the Central in 12 seasons.