Rapid City Stevens’ Tate Crosswait showcased the full range of his athletic ability on Saturday in the Rushmore Bowl.

The senior threw a 56-yard touchdown pass, ran the ball, caught a pass and surpassed 200 career tackles.

Crosswait’s efforts set the tone for the Raiders as they cruised to a 57-0 home victory over Douglas at O’Harra Stadium.

Stevens head coach Michael Scott said no matter the situation, he wants Crosswait on the field.

“Whether that’s on defense or on offense, we’re going to use him,” Scott said. “To see him go over 200 tackles means the world to me because he’s been one of the most consistent Raiders in the program.”

Before the game, Crosswait didn’t know 200 tackles was in reach.

The Stevens (1-1) linebacker/utility player entered the night with one goal to help his team get its first win of the season.

“I heard about it and the end and thought, ‘many more to come,’” the senior said. “It wasn’t that big of a deal for me. I’m just happy the team won, and if I can help with that, then I’ll be happy man.”

Douglas (1-1) finished the night with 74 yards of total offense. The Patriots return to action Friday as they host Spearfish in Box Elder.

Crosswait completed 3 of 4 passes for 71 yards as the squad’s wildcat QB and found Kael Meisman for a 56-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter.

On defense, he unofficially racked up a dozen tackles at middle linebacker.

Crosswait joined the Stevens program as an eighth-grader but has been around Scott for a lot longer. His dad, Jonathan Crosswait, serves as one of the Raiders’ assistant coaches, and Tate grew up with Scott’s son Julian, who graduated from Stevens last semester.

“Watching him grow and develop over the years has been phenomenal,” Michael Scott said. “You saw his versatility tonight. A lot of people probably don’t know that he came in as a quarterback, and you saw us utilize him tonight. It’s his senior year, and I’m going to try and showcase his skillset.”

Stevens starting QB Jacob Johnston caught fire this weekend as well. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 125 yards and rushed five times for 44 yards.

The senior gunslinger said Crosswait is one of his team’s most significant assets.

“It’s very important for our team,” Johnston said. “To have him be an asset on both sides of the ball is huge. He helps us move the ball on offense and shuts down (our opponents) when he's on defense.”

Last season, Crosswait earned Class 11AAA All-State honors and received Best of the West honors for his efforts at linebacker. He racked up 122 tackles and 41 solo tackles as a junior.

While linebacker is his natural position, he doesn’t mind the extra work.

“If the team needs me to do something, I’ll do it,” he said. “I’m a big team-first guy. I just want to help the team win in any way possible. If I can do that and we win, then I’m happy.”

Before the season, Michael Scott said establishing the line of scrimmage would be critical to his team’s success.

Last week, the Raiders lost their starting running back Marquise Walker to injury, and Scott challenged his offense line to step up.

On Saturday, 12 different backs rushed for a combined 252 thanks to a strong push up front.

“The goal was that no matter who was in the backfield running, we were opening holes for them,” Scott said. “Tonight we did that, and I’m very proud of those men up front. I told them throughout the game that they were one of the most selfless groups of individuals.”

Stevens returns to action next Saturday at Harrisburg.

“We have a really big task playing Harrisburg,” Scott said. “Two years ago, they won it all. And last year, they went to the (Dakota)Dome. Plus, it’s an away game, so we have to come out firing on all cylinders.”