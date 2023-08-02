Sturgis-Brown head coach Chris Koletzky couldn’t imagine trying to run a football practice during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The event doubles the population of South Dakota every August and the vast majority of bikers congregate at the epicenter of the rally.

The traffic alone keeps the Scoopers from firing up practice with the rest of Class 11AA on Aug. 10, plus most of the players and coaches work temporary jobs to help accommodate tourists.

As a result, the SDHSAA grants a special provision for the squad to squeeze Week 1 of camp in ahead of the rally before resuming operations upon its conclusion.

“We just wouldn’t do it,” Koletzky said. “There’s just no way. We’d only have 15-20% of our team there and they’d be working until midnight. Then they’d have to practice at 6 a.m. and try to get through all of the stop lights and traffic.”

Koletzky has lived in Sturgis for the last 18 years and can’t think of a time when the school didn’t receive approval to start early.

This season they kicked off camp on July 24 and hit the pause button on Friday, July 28.

The Scoopers will break for the entirety of the 83rd rally and resume practice on August 13, 12 days before their season opener against Rapid City Central.

“It kind of sucks,” senior Owen Udager said. “We start, then we take a long break and our bodies recover. Then when we get back into it our bodies got used to the relaxation and we get sore again.”

This is the senior’s second year working the rally and he’s set to serve as a garbage man at Kickstands Campground.

Udager agreed that the pause is necessary though and appreciates the mental break while the entire town shifts its attention to accommodating a swarm of motorcycles.

“It’s important because this time of year, this town needs all the help it can get,” Udager said. “There are just so many people coming in and it’s a lot for a small town.”

Koletzky said having his team working in the community helps build equity with local businesses. That equity pays off in the team’s fundraising efforts.

“It makes it a little bit easier for businesses to chip in,” he said. “They know who you are because everybody is working together.”

During the rally Koletzky chips in behind the bar at the Loud American.

“When I first started teaching, I started over there as a bar back,” he said. “We also usually rent our house out to try and get a little bit of extra money for the year.”

Bryon Holt will continue his regular summer job as a landscaper during the rally this year.

He said that working in the community instills hard work as a core value in the team’s locker room.

“It really sets a foundation for the community,” the senior said. “We have a great opportunity with the rally coming in and we get a lot of income from it. And that helps us get things that we wouldn't usually get.”

Holt added that the strain of working the 10-day event builds toughness while providing a peak into the wilder side of life.

“You see a lot of different things (at the rally),” Holt said. “You see what you kind of want to see but you don’t want to see everything. There are cool bike shows and concerts, but it’s definitely not a PG setting.”

Close Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis Brown Head Coach Chris Koletzky talks form to players during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis assistant coach Shane Whidby works with the offensive line during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis Brown assistant coach Patrick Cass, in red, talks to the players during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis Head Coach Chris Koletzky blows his whistle to start offensive run throughs during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The Scoopers practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The Scoopers practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Members of the Sturgis football team practice their form tackling during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis senior Byron Holt during practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The offensive line works on their footwork during practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The offensive line works on their footwork during practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Aidan Hedderman is covered in sweat following practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis senoir Byron Holt listens to coach Koletzky at the end of practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. PHOTOS: Sturgis football first week of practice Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis Brown Head Coach Chris Koletzky talks form to players during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis assistant coach Shane Whidby works with the offensive line during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis Brown assistant coach Patrick Cass, in red, talks to the players during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis Head Coach Chris Koletzky blows his whistle to start offensive run throughs during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The Scoopers practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The Scoopers practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Members of the Sturgis football team practice their form tackling during the first day of practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis senior Byron Holt during practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The offensive line works on their footwork during practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. The offensive line works on their footwork during practice on Monday, July 24 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Action from practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Aidan Hedderman is covered in sweat following practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis senoir Byron Holt listens to coach Koletzky at the end of practice on Thursday, July 27 at Sturgis Brown High School.