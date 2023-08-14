High school football season kicks off on Thursday in Western South Dakota and a few area teams received a nod in the preseason media poll.

Coming off a perfect season that culminated in a state title, Wall opened at No. 2 in Class 9AA and received three first place votes. The Eagles open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Bennett County in Martin.

Defending Class 9A state champion Gregory enters the season as the overwhelming favorite to defend its title. The Gorillas received 15 of 16 first place votes to enter the year as the top ranked team in the class.

Harding County/Bison (9), Philip (2) and Lyman (2) all received votes in Class 9A.

Kadoka Area received a vote in the Class 9B poll.

Winner opened at No. 1 with 14 first-place votes in Class 11B after finishing as the state runner up last season. Hot Springs didn't crack the top five but garnered 13 points.

Spearfish received one point in Class 11AA and Rapid City Stevens drew one point in Class 11AAA.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (9) 66

2. Harrisburg (5) 62

3. Brandon Valley (1) 49

4. Jefferson (1) 37

5. O’Gorman 24

Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (14) 78

2. Tea Area (2) 64

3. Yankton 44

4. Brookings 24

5. Aberdeen Central 20

Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (14) 78

2. West Central 46

3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45

4. Canton (1) 42

5. Dakota Valley 16

Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (14) 78

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (2) 58

3. Sioux Valley 39

4. McCook Central/Montrose 24

5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 23

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 13, Deuel 4, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (12) 73

2. Wall (3) 59

3. Parkston 50

4. Hamlin (1) 39

5. Bon Homme 9

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 5, Hanson 5.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (15) 79

2. Warner (1) 53

3. Wolsey-Wessington 46

4. Castlewood 31

5. Canistota 18

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 9, Philip 2, Lyman 2.

Class 9B

1. Hitchcock-Tulare (12) 70

2. De Smet (4) 54

3. Herreid/Selby Area 50

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

5. Faulkton Area 22

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 15, Sully Buttes 3, Kadoka Area 1, Avon 1.