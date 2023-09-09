BOX ELDER — The Spearfish football team scored four touchdowns in the first five minutes to overwhelm Douglas Friday at Patriots Stadium.

The Spartans seized on the early momentum and built a 39-point lead at halftime. The Patriots battled to chip away at the deficit, but Spearfish held on to nab a 47-20 road victory.

Hunter Walters racked up 166 all-purpose yards for the Spartans and scored four touchdowns in the opening half.

“He’s stepped into that role,” Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said. “We had senior running backs last year, and he's stepped up and ready to fill those shoes. He's a kid that's absolutely busting his tail, and it's starting to show.”

The junior finished the night with 154 rushing yards on 12 carries. He contributed three explosive plays of 15 yards or more, including a 49-yard run. Walters also caught two passes for 12 yards.

“Obviously, I felt like I had a pretty good game,” Walters said. “I had a lot of help from my teammates. I was running behind some great offensive linemen. They’re making the holes easy for me.”

Spearfish (2-1) defensive lineman Kolter Robbins recovered a botched snap in the endzone with 11 minutes left in the opening quarter.

The play earned Robbins a touchdown and a milkshake from his position coach.

“It’s every D-lineman’s dream to be in a scoring position,” Robbins said. “It’s incredible. It gets everybody else pumped up, and we have a deal with our D-line coach that we get milkshakes if we get a touchdown.”

Douglas (1-2) got on the board in the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Russel to Jason Fisher and tried to chip away at the Spartans lead in the second half.

The Patriots kept possession of the ball for over nine minutes in the third quarter, and its defense held the Spartans out of the endzone. But Douglas couldn't catch up fast enough.

“It's hard to battle back from that,” Douglas head coach Will Velez said. “Especially in the second half when you get a running clock. We just have to get better at not giving up the big play and not coming out so flat each game.”

Fisher helped light a spark in the Douglas offense, pulling in a pass for 42 yards and another for 30.

Velez said it’s exciting to see him play and knows Fisher gives 100% of his effort on every play.

The senior hauled in six catches for 113 yards.

Russell completed 11 of 22 passes for 159 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Douglas.

“We have to break past that mental block of giving up a few plays,” Velez said. “Guys are getting down, and it starts to hurt. We came out firing on all four cylinders in the second half and were putting some points on the board to make it look like a ballgame. It’s good to see that as a coach trying to build a program.”

Spearfish’s Seth Hamilton completed 5 of 8 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown.

The Spartans hit the field Friday as they host Brookings at Lyle Hare Stadium.

“The kids came together and played a heck of a game together,” Wademan said. “They were ready to go right off the bat, and they finished all four quarters.”

Douglas returns to action in a road bout against Tea Area next Friday.