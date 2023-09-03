Sioux Falls Lincoln, the top-ranked squad in Class 11AAA football, lived up to the hype in the Rushmore Bowl on Saturday at O’Hara Stadium.

The Patriots jumped out to an early lead and kept its foot on the gas against Rapid City Central en route to a 59-0 road victory.

But first-year Cobblers head coach Brandon Colpitts stuck by his squad after the contest.

“We're never ever going to give up on them,” Colpitts said. “They can never give up on themselves, and we're going to continue to press forward, learn and grow.”

Lincoln proved too much for the Cobblers on Saturday. Central (0-2) finished the afternoon with 57 yards of total offense.

Colpitts said Lincoln dominated the line of scrimmage with speed and strength but also showed his team what to strive for.

“They're very much the measuring stick,” he said. “The message to the guys was that we're not going to get there overnight. It’s a process that takes time and commitment. If they continue to trust us and do what we're asking them to do, we're going to be in a position to go toe to toe with teams like that.”

Special teams proved a bright spot for Central. Caleb Crawford blocked an extra-point attempt in the second quarter, and Zack Sodderlin returned three kickoffs for 69 yards.

Colpitts liked what he saw from the unit.

“The return game sadly was on the field a lot,” he said. “But when they got returns, they were setting our offense up in pretty good field position. I felt like we got things going a little bit offensively towards the end of the first half and then in the second half.”

Throughout the game, Lincoln continued to march down the field with explosive plays and scored on all but one drive.

The Patriots recorded five plays of 20 yards or more in the contest.

Tate Schafer contributed to all of those plays and finished with 247 all-purpose yards. He completed passes of 27, 48 and 40 yards, along with runs of 28 and 41 yards.

Schafer completed 9 of 10 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Lincoln’s Jack Smith added a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

“I felt like the guys played hard despite the scoreboard,” Colpitts said. “On film, we're going to see a lot of different things that we could have been better in, from the players to the coaches all around. We'll get better and we'll move on.”

Central’s Ryan Wetch completed 4 of 17 passes for 24 yards and one interception.

Central returns to action next Friday on the road against Brandon Valley.

“It’s the same message to the kids and to our fan base, one day at a time,” he said. “Trust us. We’re going to continue to push these kids, love these kids and get the best out of them.”