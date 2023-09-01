Jackson Swartz finished atop the field at the Meadowbrook Quint on Thursday as the Rapid City Stevens boys golf team nabbed the top three spots at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

The Raiders also captured the top spot as a team with a total score of 155, while Sturgis placed second with 170.

“We’ve had some bad scores in the past, but it’s nice to come back to your home course and play,” Stevens head coach Nick Rotella said. “We had a lot of parents here and a lot of fans.”

Swartz rounded out his scorecard with an even 36 in the nine-hole event. The senior finished second at the Rapid City Invite on Aug. 17, after he fell in a playoff, but held on to win his first event of the season Tuesday.

Junior Max Phares placed second with a one-over 37 and senior Carter Mockabee took third for the Raiders with a two-over 38.

Scooper Braxton Tieman played a strong round and finished fourth with a three-over 39.

“It's nice to see three of our guys have a good round at the same time,” Rotella said. “Jackson's had really good rounds. Carter's had good rounds. Max has had good rounds. This is one of the first times we've had three good rounds all in one tournament, and it makes a really nice team scorecard.”

After finishing, teams relaxed by watching and encouraging other golfers still on the course. Others tossed a golf ball around to pass the time.

“Most people think golf is just a boring sport, but it's really not,” Swartz said. “There's actually a really good sense of team and great bond within the team, and I think that really helps when you're having a bad day.”

Swartz said moments with his teammates the casual play on Thursday highlight his favorite aspects of the sport.

The senior started playing for the Raiders in seventh grade and is in his sixth and final season with the squad. Swartz received All-State honors as a sophomore and medaled at state the last three seasons.

Coach says Swartz is aiming to have a good senior year and has been putting up some good numbers so far as the season begins to wind down.

In the last month of the season, Stevens is set to participate in three more tournaments ahead of the Class AA State Tournament on Oct. 2-3.

“I think that if we just keep playing like we did today, we could definitely do well at State too,” Swartz said. “That's my ultimate goal for us and just to keep shooting low.”

Swartz hopes to at least place at State but mainly wants to finish strong in his final high school season.

The Raiders will prepare for state with their remaining time, both at practice and in competition with a focus on hitting fairways and maximizing opportunities in the short game.

“There's a lot of really good golfers,” Rotella said. “When we see our kids put up numbers like today, they start realizing that we can compete with some of those East River schools.”

Stevens tees off at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boulder Canyon Invite in Sturgis.